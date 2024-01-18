en English
Business

Private Equity Fund Quadria Capital to Explore Stake Sale in Nobel Hygiene

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Private Equity Fund Quadria Capital to Explore Stake Sale in Nobel Hygiene

Private equity fund Quadria Capital is set to navigate the waters of a stake sale in Nobel Hygiene, India’s leading manufacturer of disposable hygiene products. The company, renowned for its brand ‘Friends’ in the adult diaper segment, is also a significant player in the production of baby diapers and women’s sanitary pads. Goldman Sachs, the international investment bank, has reportedly been appointed to guide the stake sale, a move that could provide an exit or stake dilution opportunity for external investors, including Sixth Sense Ventures.

Stake Sale and Market Competition

While the exact size of the stake up for grabs remains undisclosed, this maneuver’s implications ripple far beyond the boardrooms of Quadria Capital and Nobel Hygiene. The latter, although facing challenges like expansion and volatile raw material pricing, is viewed as a niche player and a category creator in the adult diaper market in India. It stands in competition with global brands such as P&G’s Pampers and Unicharm’s Mamy Poko.

Financials and Future Prospects

Located in Sinnar, near Nashik, Maharashtra, Nobel Hygiene was founded in 2001 and has since grown into a household name in the hygiene products sector. Despite a net profit decline from Rs 19.96 crore in FY22 to Rs 50.89 crore in FY23, as per a Crisil report, the company reported an operating income of Rs 680 crore at the close of March 2023. Such figures reflect the company’s resilience in the face of adversity and its ability to hold its ground in a fiercely competitive market.

The Indian Market: A Land of Opportunity

The Indian market for hygiene products is viewed as underpenetrated compared to counterparts like the US and China. This perception presents a fertile ground for investment and growth opportunities, making the stake sale in Nobel Hygiene a potential gold mine for investors. As the world continues to prioritize hygiene and health, the demand for quality hygiene products is projected to surge, positioning Nobel Hygiene and its future stakeholders at the forefront of a burgeoning market.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

