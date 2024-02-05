Premier Inc. Ends Strategic Exploration with Significant Decisions

Premier Inc., a prominent healthcare improvement firm, has declared the end of its strategic alternatives exploration launched in May 2023. This venture was part of an initiative to unlock significant stockholder value. The exploration led to the divestiture of Premier's non-healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) operations in July 2023, a move designed to concentrate more on healthcare businesses.

Independent Special Committee's Role and Share Repurchase Program

The Board of Directors established an Independent Special Committee to evaluate potential options. As part of the culmination of this strategic examination, Premier has authorized a hefty $1.0 billion share repurchase program, including a $400 million accelerated share repurchase agreement with Bank of America. The repurchase activities may continue until June 30, 2025, employing different methods and will be financed with cash on hand and accessible credit.

Capital Allocation and Future Growth

The Board and management team of Premier Inc. are dedicated to disciplined capital allocation, returning capital to stockholders while investing in growth. They are also in search of partners for holdings in its subsidiaries, Contigo Health and S2S Global. These partnerships aim to further drive profitable growth and create value. The Company's commitment to disciplined capital allocation is underscored by its four-year streak of raising dividends.

Role as a Healthcare Leader

Premier Inc. brings together a network of over 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems. Its offerings include data and analytics, supply chain solutions, and consulting services. These tools and services are designed to enhance healthcare quality and reduce costs. The forward-looking statements about Premier's strategies and share repurchase plans, however, are subject to market volatility and other uncertainties.