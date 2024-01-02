Predicting S&P 500’s Top-Performing Stocks for 2024: An Insightful Analysis

As we step into 2024, financial experts and analysts have been busy predicting the top-performing stocks in the S&P 500. Through rigorous analytics and metrics, they have compiled a list of potential high-performers, emphasizing the importance of astute selection to maximize return on investments. The spotlight is on leading companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google’s parent Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.

Stocks Poised for Success

These predictions offer detailed insights into the performance, earnings, and future potential of the aforementioned companies. Besides highlighting stock price movements and buy zones, the analysis also sheds light on the challenges Tesla’s EV business could encounter. In an interesting prediction, Fool.com contributors have placed their bets on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to soar in 2024. Axsome’s late-stage pipeline for depression and migraine therapies could yield significant sales and promising clinical trial results. Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug, Wegovy, has seen a staggering 481% increase in revenue over the past three quarters, and its growth trajectory looks promising. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is expected to divulge results from late-stage clinical studies of its vanzacaftor triple drug combo and VX 548 early this year, potentially leading to significant profits and regulatory approvals.

Wall Street’s Outlook for 2024

Wall Street is bullish about US stocks in 2024, with a spotlight on choosing favorite sectors within the markets. Growth-oriented groups of information technology and communication services dominated in 2023, recording respective gains of 56.4% and 54.4%. However, the utilities, energy, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors fell short of investor expectations. For 2024, investment firms are displaying optimism for the technology, energy, and financial sectors, while expressing concerns about potential overcrowding and inflated valuations in the technology sector.

US Economy: Resilience Amid Challenges

Contrary to the anticipation of a recession and weak stock returns at the onset of 2023, the year witnessed resilient economic growth and a 24% surge in the S&P 500. US employers have been adding jobs for 35 consecutive months, albeit at a decreasing pace. Inflation metrics have notably improved since mid-2022, with the core PCE price index near the Federal Reserve’s target level. With these inflation rates, experts anticipate the Fed will cut interest rates in 2024. Despite negative consumer sentiment, consumer spending has remained resilient, with the economy shifting from very hot to pretty good. Record-high corporate profit margins were a surprising story, with expectations that these margins will remain high. Large corporations have secured low interest rates through extensive refinancing in recent years, with nearly half of S&P 500 debt expected to mature after 2030.