Power Mech Projects Ltd’s Shares Skyrocket to Lifetime High After Securing Substantial Orders

In an electrifying trading day, Power Mech Projects Ltd saw its shares soar to an unprecedented high. The significant upswing was catalysed by the company securing substantial orders from two distinct entities. The Hyderabad-based infrastructure services company secured an order of Rs 1,518 crore from the Directorate of Geology, Uttarakhand for riverbed mineral mining. Subsequently, Power Mech also bagged another order valued at Rs 674.8 crore from Meenakshi Energy for revival, operation, and maintenance services.

Dramatic Surge in Share Price

The dual contracts triggered a 7.69% increase in the company’s stock price, peaking at Rs 4,468.80 per share, marking the highest level since December 4. Despite a slight retraction in the price, the shares maintained a robust position at Rs 4,395.10 each, marking a significant 121.97% year-to-date rise in value. The trading volume spiked, reaching 2.4 times the 30-day average, and the relative strength index was recorded at 62, indicating robust momentum.

Analysts Maintain ‘Buy’ Rating

Analysts tracking Power Mech remain optimistic, unanimously maintaining a ‘buy’ rating and forecasting a 112% upside based on the average 12-month consensus price target. This optimistic outlook is further bolstered by the company’s 20% year-on-year increase in net profit, along with an additional Rs 355 crore order from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Large Block Trade Recorded

Amidst the trading frenzy, a notable transaction was recorded with 16.5 lakh shares traded in a large block deal, representing 0.01% of the company’s equity at Rs 100.15 per share. The identities of the buyers and sellers in this transaction, however, were not immediately disclosed.