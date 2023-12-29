en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Power Mech Projects Ltd’s Shares Skyrocket to Lifetime High After Securing Substantial Orders

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:46 am EST
Power Mech Projects Ltd’s Shares Skyrocket to Lifetime High After Securing Substantial Orders

In an electrifying trading day, Power Mech Projects Ltd saw its shares soar to an unprecedented high. The significant upswing was catalysed by the company securing substantial orders from two distinct entities. The Hyderabad-based infrastructure services company secured an order of Rs 1,518 crore from the Directorate of Geology, Uttarakhand for riverbed mineral mining. Subsequently, Power Mech also bagged another order valued at Rs 674.8 crore from Meenakshi Energy for revival, operation, and maintenance services.

Dramatic Surge in Share Price

The dual contracts triggered a 7.69% increase in the company’s stock price, peaking at Rs 4,468.80 per share, marking the highest level since December 4. Despite a slight retraction in the price, the shares maintained a robust position at Rs 4,395.10 each, marking a significant 121.97% year-to-date rise in value. The trading volume spiked, reaching 2.4 times the 30-day average, and the relative strength index was recorded at 62, indicating robust momentum.

Analysts Maintain ‘Buy’ Rating

Analysts tracking Power Mech remain optimistic, unanimously maintaining a ‘buy’ rating and forecasting a 112% upside based on the average 12-month consensus price target. This optimistic outlook is further bolstered by the company’s 20% year-on-year increase in net profit, along with an additional Rs 355 crore order from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Large Block Trade Recorded

Amidst the trading frenzy, a notable transaction was recorded with 16.5 lakh shares traded in a large block deal, representing 0.01% of the company’s equity at Rs 100.15 per share. The identities of the buyers and sellers in this transaction, however, were not immediately disclosed.

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China's Economic Plan for 2024: Local Officials Unveil Strategic Priorities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Maruti Suzuki's Brezza Surpasses 10 Lakh Sales Milestone

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nigerian Naira: The Struggle of the Third-Worst Performing Currency

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Survey Reveals Decline in Employment Opportunities in Kenya

By Israel Ojoko

CESC Ltd to Raise Rs 100 Crore from Axis Bank through NCDs ...
@Business · 3 mins
CESC Ltd to Raise Rs 100 Crore from Axis Bank through NCDs ...
heart comment 0
Afghan Deputy PM Assures Investors, Calls for Infrastructure Development

By BNN Correspondents

Afghan Deputy PM Assures Investors, Calls for Infrastructure Development
European Stocks Close 2023 with Notable Gains Amid Investor Optimism

By BNN Correspondents

European Stocks Close 2023 with Notable Gains Amid Investor Optimism
India’s Tax Collections to Surpass Rs 19 Lakh Crore Under PM Narendra Modi’s Tenure

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Tax Collections to Surpass Rs 19 Lakh Crore Under PM Narendra Modi's Tenure
Hindustan Unilever Faces Distributor Backlash Over New Margin Structure

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hindustan Unilever Faces Distributor Backlash Over New Margin Structure
Latest Headlines
World News
A Decade in Silence: Michael Schumacher's Health Remains a Profound Mystery
3 mins
A Decade in Silence: Michael Schumacher's Health Remains a Profound Mystery
JD(U) Chief Lalan Singh Steps Down, Nitish Kumar Takes Over Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
JD(U) Chief Lalan Singh Steps Down, Nitish Kumar Takes Over Ahead of 2024 Elections
Ranbir Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Video
3 mins
Ranbir Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Video
Football Clubs Gear Up for Transfers and Managerial Changes Amidst Latest Rumors
3 mins
Football Clubs Gear Up for Transfers and Managerial Changes Amidst Latest Rumors
Navigating the Financial Challenges of Funding Ukraine's Defense
4 mins
Navigating the Financial Challenges of Funding Ukraine's Defense
Kenya's Council of Governors Denies Agreement to Transfer Early Childhood Education Centers
4 mins
Kenya's Council of Governors Denies Agreement to Transfer Early Childhood Education Centers
Botswana-Zimbabwe Agreement Triggers Debate Over National ID-based Border Crossings
4 mins
Botswana-Zimbabwe Agreement Triggers Debate Over National ID-based Border Crossings
Navigating Financial Constraints: The New Game for Football Clubs
4 mins
Navigating Financial Constraints: The New Game for Football Clubs
Yoon Suk-yeol and Park Geun-hye's Luncheon: A Shift in South Korea's Political Landscape
6 mins
Yoon Suk-yeol and Park Geun-hye's Luncheon: A Shift in South Korea's Political Landscape
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
14 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
5 hours
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app