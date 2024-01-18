Plug Power's Stock Plummets as Company Announces $1 Billion Capital Raise

In a move that rattled investors, Plug Power announced a $1 billion capital raise through the issuance of new shares, sending the company's stock spiraling to a three-year low. Investors reacted unfavorably to the announcement, with the shares plummeting nearly 17% before finding some footing at a 13.2% loss. A year of turbulence has seen Plug Power's shares bleed 86% of their value, painting a grim picture of the company's outlook.

A Desperate Measure?

For many, the capital raise is a desperate move. The move will significantly dilute existing shareholders' stake, given that it will lead to a roughly 70% increase in the outstanding share count. The timing is far from ideal, with the company's share price currently at its lowest in over three years, adding fuel to investor fears of a downward spiral.

With a market cap hovering around $1.4 billion, the decision to issue $1 billion in new shares has left many investors scratching their heads. The company's precarious financial situation, laid bare in its third-quarter report, had already caused a steep decline in the share price. The need for fresh capital to keep operations afloat was clearly indicated in the report.

Reeling Under Pressure

Plug Power's troubles aren't new. The company has been grappling with multiple headwinds, including supply challenges in the liquid hydrogen market in North America and dwindling cash reserves. As of the end of September 2023, Plug Power reported a cash and cash equivalents balance of just $100.8 million, down significantly from $690.6 million at the end of 2022.

The company's decision to become a hydrogen producer hasn't paid off, with low hydrogen prices and high production costs taking a toll. Analysts have been advising investors to stay away, with Plug Power conspicuously absent from the list of top 10 stocks recommended by The Motley Fool's Stock Advisor analyst team.

Looking Ahead: A Bumpy Road?

Today's announcement is expected to heap further pressure on the already beleaguered company. Investors are keenly awaiting an annual update call for more insights into the decision to file for equity shelf, outlook for project financing, and updates on the Department of Energy loan. The company is also expected to provide updated revenue guidance and outlook for 2024.

Plug Power has lost nearly $4 billion over the years and burned through $863 million in cash during the first nine months of 2023. With only $110 million in unrestricted cash as of the end of September, the road to recovery appears bumpy. However, political support from Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Charles Schumer, as well as potential benefits from a new clean hydrogen production tax credit rolled out by the Biden administration, could offer some glimmers of hope.