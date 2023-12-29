en English
Business

Piper Sandler Unveils Top Biotech Stock Picks for 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:04 pm EST
Piper Sandler Unveils Top Biotech Stock Picks for 2024

Investment banking juggernaut, Piper Sandler, has dropped the curtain on its top three biotech stock picks for the coming year. Among the chosen trio, one stock has captured the spotlight with a projected upside of an astounding 90%. This bullish stance by Piper Sandler, a firm renowned for its solid understanding of the market’s pulse, paints an optimistic picture of the biotech sector’s potential for growth and innovation in 2024.

An Optimistic Outlook

Biotech is an industry synonymous with high risk and high reward. Piper Sandler’s firm endorsement of these stocks signifies a strong confidence in the sector’s future, hinting at substantial financial returns for investors who dare to take the plunge. Moreover, this positive outlook for biotech stocks is a reflection of anticipated advancements in medical research and drug discovery that could lead to groundbreaking treatments.

Decoding the Biotech Landscape

The selection of these stocks is likely a result of meticulous research and analysis of the biotech industry. Several factors could have influenced their choice, including product pipelines, regulatory approvals, market demand, and scientific breakthroughs. However, the specific names of the biotech companies, including the one with the prospective 90% upside, remain undisclosed.

Gilead’s Promising Performance

One company that has shown potential in the sector is Gilead. Despite a 6% drop in its stock this year, Gilead has managed to outperform Street forecasts on revenue, thanks in part to its HIV franchise. The company’s CAR T cell therapy, Yescarta, has shown promise, and Gilead has a positive outlook on its product pipeline, particularly in oncology and HIV. Nevertheless, some analysts have expressed concerns about Gilead’s performance, questioning the reliance on Veklury for exceeding revenue forecasts and the impact of a one-time tax benefit on the bottom line.

Business Investments Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

