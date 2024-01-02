en English
Piper Sandler Rings in New Year with Appointment of New CFO

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
Investment banking giant, Piper Sandler, begins the new year with a significant leadership change. Kate Clune has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from January 1, 2024. The official announcement follows the company’s previous disclosure in September 2023, about Clune’s impending appointment, succeeding Tim Carter. Carter, in a supportive move, will continue at Piper Sandler until April 2024 to facilitate a smooth transition.

A New Captain at the Financial Helm

As the new CFO, Clune will steer all financial operations of the firm, with the additional responsibility of leading the investor relations team. She will report directly to Chad Abraham, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Piper Sandler. This pivotal position will see Clune leveraging her expertise and insights to optimize the financial performance of the company.

Clune’s Professional Journey

Clune’s professional trajectory is marked by impressive stints at major financial institutions. Before joining Piper Sandler, Clune served as the treasurer and head of planning and strategy at Evercore Inc. Prior to Evercore, she had a commendable 16-year tenure at Morgan Stanley, where she held diverse roles across operations, sales and trading, and finance.

Looking Ahead

Expressing gratitude for the support and mentorship of Tim Carter, Clune communicated her enthusiasm for her new role. She committed to working closely with Abraham and the leadership team to expand the business and deliver value to shareholders.

Piper Sandler Companies, recognized as a leading light in the investment banking sector, offers a spectrum of services like securities brokerage and investment banking in the U.S. It also holds a strong international presence in the U.K. and Hong Kong through its regulated entities.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

