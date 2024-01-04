Pine Trail REIT Announces Transition to Quarterly Distribution Payments

TSX Venture Exchange-listed Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), recognized under the symbols PINE.UN and PINE.U, has declared its plan to transition its distribution payment schedule from monthly to a quarterly basis. This significant change is subject to the approval of trust unit distributions by the REIT’s Board of Trustees. The proposed alterations to the payment schedule are expected to commence on the first business day of April, July, October, and January every year, once they receive the necessary endorsement.

Eligibility and Schedule

Unitholders who are on record on the 15th day of the month preceding the distribution month will be eligible for these distributions. Adjustments for weekends and statutory holidays will shift the distribution to the subsequent business day. The first quarterly distribution following this new schedule is projected to initiate in April 2024.

Contact and Clarifications

Andrew Shapack, the Chief Executive Officer of Pine Trail REIT, has been appointed as the contact person for further queries regarding this transition. The announcement also highlights the TSX Venture Exchange’s stand on the transition. It clarifies that the Exchange has not examined the merits of this transition and neither endorses nor disapproves the contents of the press release.

Geographical Restrictions

The release further advises that the information contained should not be shared via U.S. newswire services or disseminated within the United States, emphasizing the geographical limitations on the distribution of this news.