Phillip Trustee and OCIC Partner to Boost Foreign Investment in Cambodian Real Estate

Phillip Trustee Cambodia Co Ltd, a Singaporean financial services firm’s subsidiary, has formed a strategic alliance with the Overseas Cambodia Investment Corporation (OCIC), a prominent Cambodian property and infrastructure conglomerate. The partnership is designed to boost foreign direct investment (FDI) in Cambodia’s real estate sector, especially from investors within the Phillip Capital Group’s international network.

Trust Services for OCIC Group Properties

This collaboration aims to provide more options for foreign investors to acquire landed property within OCIC’s real estate and property developments. The agreement introduces a comprehensive range of trust services for international investors, making it easier for foreign clients, including those from Singapore and other parts of the world, to invest in Cambodia’s burgeoning real estate sector.

Expansion of the Relationship

This partnership signifies the extension of the relationship between Phillip Trustee and OCIC. Both companies have joined forces to promote economic growth and business confidence, benefiting all stakeholders and the communities they serve. OCIC Vice President Thierry Tea stated that the collaboration aligns with both companies’ values and commitments to enhance their offerings.

Upcoming Projects

OCIC has several major developments in the pipeline for 2024, including the Diamond Bay Garden waterfront condominium and the Techo International Airport, designed by renowned architecture firm Foster + Partners. These projects aim to serve not only clients from Singapore but also new investors from Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, the UK, France, and the USA interested in the long-term potential of Cambodia’s real estate market.

Phillip Trustee General Manager Proeung Sopheap anticipates that this collaboration will establish new benchmarks for foreign investment in Cambodia, reinforcing the country’s position as a key investment destination in Southeast Asia.