Business

Philippines Senate Proposes Constitutional Amendment to Boost Foreign Investment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
Philippines Senate Proposes Constitutional Amendment to Boost Foreign Investment

The Philippines takes a bold leap forward aiming to boost foreign investment with a legislative proposal that seeks to ease restrictions on foreign ownership. The Senate, led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, is spearheading this initiative that could dramatically alter the economic landscape of the Southeast Asian nation.

Opening up the Economy

The proposed constitutional amendment, if passed, would liberalize the Philippine economy by relaxing provisions that currently cap foreign ownership at 40% in certain industries and sectors. The sectors under consideration include public utilities, education, and advertising. This move is expected to enhance the nation’s attractiveness as an investment destination, leading to increased competitiveness and a more open market environment.

Addressing Concerns

However, the proposal has not been without its critics. The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP), a national farmers organization, raises concerns about the potential displacement of farmers and indigenous people. They estimate that the proposed amendments could expose around 14.2 million hectares of land to full foreign ownership. The KMP warns of possible widespread hunger, loss of livelihoods, and increased poverty, urging the public to oppose the move.

Navigating a Delicate Balance

Despite these concerns, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. supports the review of the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, excluding those on foreign land and media ownership. Senators in the upper chamber are in consensus not to allow foreign land ownership to avoid burdening the country’s housing programs and potentially increasing tax rates and land prices.

As this legislative push gains momentum, the commitment to a democratic and participatory process is clear. The Senate’s proposal to amend the Constitution through a constituent assembly reflects this resolve to address long-standing barriers to the nation’s progress while carefully navigating potential pitfalls.


Business Investments Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

