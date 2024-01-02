en English
Business

Philippine Economic Zone Authority Unfazed by Territorial Disputes, Continues to Court Chinese Investments

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Philippine Economic Zone Authority Unfazed by Territorial Disputes, Continues to Court Chinese Investments

Tensions have been escalating in the South China Sea, with countries like the Philippines and China at the center of territorial disputes. Yet, in the midst of this geopolitical turmoil, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) remains unabated in its pursuit of Chinese investments. Tereso O. Panga, the agency’s director-general, has made it clear that Peza’s primary objective is to promote investment, rather than get embroiled in the territorial squabbles.

Peza’s Steadfast Engagement with Chinese Delegations

Despite the mounting tensions, Peza continues to maintain dialogues with Chinese delegations, many of whom are industry leaders. The potential these leaders bring to the table could play a significant role in alleviating the impact of the geopolitical issues. In a recent development, a collaboration between a Chinese company and an American firm sought to establish an economic zone in the Philippines. This indicates that the ongoing conflict has not deterred significant investments from flowing into the country.

Boosting Foreign Capital: A Look at Peza’s Strategy

To further attract foreign capital, Peza plans to undertake investment missions across various Chinese cities, including Xiamen, Dongguan, Shanghai, Hunan, and Chongqing. This proactive approach underlines Peza’s commitment to fostering a conducive investment climate, irrespective of the political landscape.

The Current Landscape of Chinese Investments in the Philippines

As of May 2023, records reveal that there are 164 Chinese companies operating within the Philippines’ special economic zones, all under the administration of Peza. This statistic underscores the fact that despite the territorial disputes and the resulting tensions, Chinese investments continue to find a welcoming home in the Philippines.

While the South China Sea dispute rages on, with ASEAN members striving for a peaceful resolution, the economic dynamics continue to evolve. The story of Peza’s determination to invite and maintain Chinese investments in the country serves as a testament to the resilience of economic pursuits, even in the face of geopolitical adversity.

Business China Investments
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

