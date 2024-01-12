Pershing Square Holdings Announces 2024 Dividend Schedule and Policies

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund, has declared a plan to disburse a quarterly dividend of $0.1456 per Public Share for the year 2024. These dividends will be paid out according to a schedule with record dates on February 16, May 17, August 16, and November 15 of the year, followed by the corresponding payment dates approximately a month later.

Dividend Reinvestment Option and Currency Choice

Shareholders are provided the choice to either reinvest their dividends via a Dividend Reinvestment Programme (DRIP) or opt to receive their payments in GBP rather than USD, by the specified Currency Election Deadline.

Contingent Dividend Payment

However, it’s crucial to note that the dividend payout is contingent on the company meeting certain financial solvency criteria. The company must maintain a total debt less than one-third of its overall capitalization post-dividend distribution.

Policy on Future Dividends

Although Pershing Square Holdings intends to uphold a policy of quarterly dividends, the future payments are not guaranteed and are at the discretion of the board, dependent on the company’s profitability. The dividend policy also includes a cap to ensure that the total annual dividends do not exceed 125% of the average total dividends from the preceding three years. This measure is geared towards preventing excess distribution under the PFIC rules.