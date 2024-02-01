PennyMac Trust Posts Strong Q4 Results and Confident Outlook

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has announced robust financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported a net income of $42.5 million, or $0.44 per common share, and a net investment income of $84.8 million for the quarter.

Dividend Payout and Return on Equity

A cash dividend of $0.40 per common share was announced, which was paid on January 26, 2024, to shareholders recorded as of December 29, 2023. PMT also reported an impressive 11 percent return on equity in 2023. The company attributes this achievement to the contributions from all three of its investment strategies and effective management of interest rate risk.

CEO's Commentary on the Results

David Spector, the Chairman and CEO of PMT, commended the strong results in the face of market volatility. He expressed confidence in the long-term return potential of PMT's core investments.

Performance of PMT's Segments

The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment reported a pretax income of $60.9 million, marking significant net gains from investments. On the other hand, the Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment faced a pretax loss of $16.8 million, primarily due to the fair value changes resulting from interest rate movements. The Correspondent Production segment, which focuses on increased acquisitions and income from correspondent production activities, earned a pretax income of $11.3 million. The Corporate segment reported revenues of $1.1 million, comprising management fees and corporate expenses. Finally, PMT also recorded a tax benefit of $12.6 million.

The detailed financial review will be discussed in an investor call and webcast hosted by PMT management.