PDS Planning Inc Ups Stake in Accenture plc Amid Other Market Moves

In a significant move, PDS Planning Inc has amplified its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, revealed in their latest 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The investment firm now commands 2,343 Accenture shares, pegging their worth at a robust $720,000.

Other Market Players’ Moves

Accenture’s shares have not only piqued PDS Planning Inc’s interest. Numerous hedge funds and financial conglomerates have also engaged in transactions around Accenture shares. Some firms initiated or increased their stakes, while others trimmed their holdings, indicating a mixed sentiment in the market.

Analysts’ Take on Accenture

Accenture has been a topic of conversation in several analyst reports, with ratings oscillating between neutral and buy. Despite minor fluctuations, the price targets have generally stayed bullish, with an average price estimate of $348.59.

Accenture’s Financial Performance

The company’s stock performance has been impressive with a recent opening price of $350.91. Accenture boasts a market capitalization of $220.13 billion and maintains a steady dividend payout. Further, Accenture reported quarterly earnings of $3.27 per share, surpassing the estimated $3.14. This trend was mirrored in their increasing year-over-year revenues. Additionally, a share buyback program of $4 billion was given the green light.

Insider Trading at Accenture

Insider trading activity has also been noticeable at Accenture, with directors selling shares, a move disclosed in detailed filings with the SEC. This includes Director Jaime Ardila, who sold 3,000 shares and CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier, who sold 6,250 shares. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of the company’s stock.