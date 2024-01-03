Papua New Guinea to Revitalize Dormant Coffee Plantations with K10 Million Investment

In a significant move to rejuvenate the dormant agricultural sector, James Marape, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, has declared a substantial investment of K10 million towards the reinvigoration of the Waghi Mek Coffee plantations in Jiwaka Province. This pivotal financial commitment forms part of the Medium Term Development Plan IV and marks a strategic step towards combating corruption and complacency, with a broader vision of economic empowerment, job creation, and national progress.

Splitting the Investment

Of the total K10 million, K5 million is earmarked for the restoration of the plantation infrastructure, which has lain fallow for over two decades. A matching K5 million will shore up local coffee prices, providing a K6 price support per unit to the indigenous Jiwaka populace. This dual-pronged approach aims to breathe life back into these plantations, which have historically served as the economic spine of the province.

Government’s Stance

Coffee Minister Ruman Joe Kuli and Governor Simon Kaiwi have expressed their gratitude for this initiative, pledging their cooperation to ensure a successful rehabilitation of the plantations. The local government has also issued a strong call to action for squatters living on the plantation lands to vacate, with a stern warning of forced evictions if necessary to expedite the rehabilitation process.

Broader Implications

The investment is envisioned to stimulate significant change and development within Jiwaka Province, drawing parallels with the progress noted in Hela Province. The Waghi Arabicas Limited has already kick-started rehabilitation work on the first of the coffee plantations, with a roadmap to restore the remaining eleven. This move is not merely a revival of the plantations but a renaissance for the province, vitalizing the cash flow and internal revenue generation of the region.