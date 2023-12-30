en English
Business

Pankaj Tibrewal Addresses Investor Concerns Amid High Market Valuations

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:28 am EST
Pankaj Tibrewal Addresses Investor Concerns Amid High Market Valuations

As Indian market indices like the Nifty, Bank Nifty, and Sensex attain new daily highs, Pankaj Tibrewal, a seasoned fund manager, is addressing investor concerns over bloated valuations and uncertainties about the continuity of fund inflows. Despite the market’s apparent overvaluation, Tibrewal posits that the momentum and fund flows could continue unabated, potentially driving the markets to further heights.

Disciplined Asset Allocation and Market Timing

Tibrewal, a veteran with more than 20 years of experience, including a significant period at Kotak AMC, underscores the importance of disciplined asset allocation. He cautions against attempts to time the market, emphasizing that predicting the exact highs and lows is a feat beyond anyone’s capabilities.

Insights for 2024 Investments

As we look ahead to 2024, Tibrewal identifies sectors such as banking, manufacturing, specialty chemicals, and pharma as potential areas of opportunity. Despite the potential for growth, he also warns investors of risks associated with election events in India and the US. He predicts an increased volatility and a shift towards a more stock-specific market.

Building a Resilient Portfolio

Tibrewal emphasizes the importance of proper portfolio construction to shield from permanent impacts from market drawdowns. He advises investors to understand the beta risk in their portfolios and underscores the importance of not overpaying for stocks, advocating for maintaining a margin of error. He champions the need for a defined investment process, philosophy, and style.

His investment checklist, a strategic tool for stock selection, includes assessing the business, management, and valuation. Tibrewal asserts that quality can be determined by factors such as balance sheet strength, cash flows, and management caliber. These parameters, both qualitative and quantitative, are essential in evaluating investment opportunities.

Business India Investments
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

