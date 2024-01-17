Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. Announces IPO Pricing, Set to Begin Trading on the NYSE

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc., a business development company, has officially announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) at $16.45 per share, with 5,450,000 shares expected to hit the market. This pricing is set to yield around $89.7 million in gross proceeds, marking a significant milestone for the company. The shares are slated to begin their journey on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'PSBD' on January 18, 2024.

Underwriters and Over-Allotments

Underwriters have been granted an option to acquire up to 817,500 additional shares to cover any over-allotments that may arise. The completion of this offering is contingent on standard closing conditions and the shares should be ready for delivery around January 22, 2024.

Intended Use of IPO Proceeds

The net proceeds harvested from the IPO are intended to be funneled by Palmer Square into making investments that align with their investment objectives and strategies. The company focuses on providing loans to and investing in corporate debt securities of various U.S. companies.

Drive Behind the Offering

Joint book-running managers for the offering include financial heavyweights such as J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, and Citigroup. Janney Montgomery Scott, Oppenheimer & Co., and Clear Street are serving as co-managers for this public offering. A registration statement regarding these securities has been filed with and validated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), making this offering officially SEC-approved.

The Prospectus and Palmer Square

The securities will be offered solely via a prospectus, which is part of the registration statement. Potential investors can get their hands on the preliminary prospectus from the aforementioned financial institutions. Investors are urged to read the preliminary prospectus, which will provide them with critical information about Palmer Square's investment strategies, possible risks, and objectives.

Palmer Square is an externally managed investment company that operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The company's main objective is to maximize total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with a primary focus on corporate debt securities and collateralized loan obligation structured credit funds (CLOs).