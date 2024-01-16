Pakistan Raises Rs. 158 Billion in PIBs Auction, Falling Short of Target

The government of Pakistan has accumulated a sum of Rs. 158 billion through a recent auction for fixed-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), falling short of the intended Rs. 190 billion. The central bank's reported auction results show a decrease in cut-off yields for various maturities of PIBs. Specifically, the cut-off yield for the 3-year PIBs fell by 40 basis points (bps), while the yields for the 5-year and 10-year PIBs decreased by 38 bps and 50 bps respectively.

Breakdown of the Investment

The government accepted different amounts for distinct terms: Rs. 81.10 billion for 3-year PIBs, Rs. 40.57 billion for 5-year PIBs, and Rs. 1.52 billion for 10-year PIBs. However, there were no bids for the 15-year, 20-year, and 30-year PIBs. Furthermore, an additional Rs. 34.3 billion was raised through non-competitive bids, leading to a total raise of Rs. 157.5 billion.

Maturing Debt and Financial Relief

According to the central bank Governor Jameel Ahmad, Pakistan is anticipated to roll over about half of its maturing debt in the fiscal year 2024. Out of the $24.5 billion of debt due this fiscal year, approximately $11.3 billion will be rolled over. The inflows are expected to cover the remaining financing requirement comprehensively. The fiscal pressure on Pakistan is alleviating after securing a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in July. Consequently, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have nearly doubled to $8.19 billion since the IMF loan.

Looking Forward

Pakistan is currently in discussions for potential commercial borrowing and expects to sell dollar bonds and sukuk debt by the end of the fiscal year. The central bank projects further fall in dollar bond yields and an increase in foreign-exchange reserves to over $10 billion by June 2024, sufficient to cover two months of imports. Pakistan's dollar bonds are likely to rally for a second year as the government is expected to secure another bailout from the International Monetary Fund. Investors are cautiously assessing the risks as Pakistan approaches elections a month before the current IMF program concludes in March.