Oxford Man Strikes Gold with $1 Million Lottery Win

In a turn of events that can only be described as a snowfall of fortune, Michael Piers of Oxford, Worcester County, has struck gold in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s ‘$1,000,000 Snow Much Money’ $5 scratch-off game. The lucky man, who has spent 33 years providing for his family, has won a staggering prize of $1 million, making him the first to hit the seven-figure prize in this particular lottery game.

A Hefty Sum

Piers has opted for the lump sum payment option, which, after necessary deductions, amounts to $650,000 before taxes. This substantial amount gives Piers the opportunity to secure his family’s financial future and make prudent investments. The fortunate ticket that led to this windfall was purchased at RT 12 Variety located at 126 Main St. in Oxford.

Store’s Fortune

But Piers isn’t the only one reveling in this unexpected stroke of luck. The RT 12 Variety store, the location where the winning ticket was purchased, is also set to receive a bonus. For its role in selling the victorious ticket, the store will be receiving a bonus of $10,000.

More Winners

Meanwhile, other Massachusetts residents have also had their share of luck. Vicki Sumner, a resident of Bernardston, claimed a $1 million prize in the ‘Billion Dollar Extravaganza’ $50 scratch-off ticket game on December 26th. She plans to use her winnings to pay off her car loans and enjoy a bit of leisure with the windfall. The Greenfield Lodge of Elks, where she purchased her ticket, will also receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.