Osun State Invests 1.2 Billion Naira to Revitalize OSBC with New Broadcasting Equipment

In a significant move aimed at boosting the performance and reach of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), the government of Governor Ademola Adeleke has invested in new broadcasting equipment. The equipment, worth a staggering 1.2 billion naira, is expected to uplift OSBC’s standing in broadcast journalism within the South-West region of Nigeria and ensure adherence to professional standards.

New Equipment and Renovated Facilities

The investment comprises state-of-the-art transmitters and renovated studio facilities for each of the three OSBC radio stations located in Osogbo, Ile Ife, and Iwo. The administration’s commitment to revitalizing the state-owned media conglomerate is evident in its significant expenditure and focus on procuring top-notch, digital equipment for OSBC.

Enhanced Broadcasting Reach

One of the standout aspects of this investment is the upgrading of the Iwo Reality Radiovision’s mast from 200 ft to 300 ft. This enhancement is expected to extend its broadcast range beyond Osun and Oyo States. In doing so, it addresses the long-standing issues of erratic power supply that have previously disrupted OSBC’s broadcast services.

Improved Productivity and Maintenance

With this investment, Governor Adeleke’s administration anticipates a boost in productivity and better maintenance practices by the staff of OSBC. The total expenditure covers various aspects, including pre-shipment inspection in Italy, training, insurance, renovation, installation, and the updated mast for RRS, Iwo. By ensuring the better productivity and maintenance of the equipment, the administration is projecting a promising future for broadcast journalism in the state.