en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Investments

Osun State Invests 1.2 Billion Naira to Revitalize OSBC with New Broadcasting Equipment

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
Osun State Invests 1.2 Billion Naira to Revitalize OSBC with New Broadcasting Equipment

In a significant move aimed at boosting the performance and reach of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), the government of Governor Ademola Adeleke has invested in new broadcasting equipment. The equipment, worth a staggering 1.2 billion naira, is expected to uplift OSBC’s standing in broadcast journalism within the South-West region of Nigeria and ensure adherence to professional standards.

New Equipment and Renovated Facilities

The investment comprises state-of-the-art transmitters and renovated studio facilities for each of the three OSBC radio stations located in Osogbo, Ile Ife, and Iwo. The administration’s commitment to revitalizing the state-owned media conglomerate is evident in its significant expenditure and focus on procuring top-notch, digital equipment for OSBC.

Enhanced Broadcasting Reach

One of the standout aspects of this investment is the upgrading of the Iwo Reality Radiovision’s mast from 200 ft to 300 ft. This enhancement is expected to extend its broadcast range beyond Osun and Oyo States. In doing so, it addresses the long-standing issues of erratic power supply that have previously disrupted OSBC’s broadcast services.

Improved Productivity and Maintenance

With this investment, Governor Adeleke’s administration anticipates a boost in productivity and better maintenance practices by the staff of OSBC. The total expenditure covers various aspects, including pre-shipment inspection in Italy, training, insurance, renovation, installation, and the updated mast for RRS, Iwo. By ensuring the better productivity and maintenance of the equipment, the administration is projecting a promising future for broadcast journalism in the state.

0
Investments Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Investments

See more
11 mins ago
Australian Real Estate Outlook 2024: A Landscape of Growth and Diversification
In 2024, the Australian real estate market is poised for a period of diversification and growth, driven by strong macroeconomic tailwinds and a favorable supply-demand imbalance. Amid a general consensus around the industry’s diversification, the focus is shifting towards assets supporting the digital economy, technological advancements, and residential living. Macroeconomic Factors Influencing Real Estate As
Australian Real Estate Outlook 2024: A Landscape of Growth and Diversification
TeraPlast Acquires Majority Stake in Palplast Moldova: A Strategic Move Towards European Consolidation
27 mins ago
TeraPlast Acquires Majority Stake in Palplast Moldova: A Strategic Move Towards European Consolidation
Ayodhya on the Brink of Economic Revolution: British Conglomerate Invests Rs 75,000 Crore
41 mins ago
Ayodhya on the Brink of Economic Revolution: British Conglomerate Invests Rs 75,000 Crore
Arca Invests $25 Million in Maker's MKR Tokens, Spurring Interest in DeFi Protocol
17 mins ago
Arca Invests $25 Million in Maker's MKR Tokens, Spurring Interest in DeFi Protocol
KKR & Co. to Invest Additional $10 Billion in India: A Vote of Confidence in Economic Growth
22 mins ago
KKR & Co. to Invest Additional $10 Billion in India: A Vote of Confidence in Economic Growth
Thema to Support First-time VC Fund Managers with a £5M Investment per Year
26 mins ago
Thema to Support First-time VC Fund Managers with a £5M Investment per Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
54 seconds
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
55 seconds
CH & FC Secure Victory Over Police SC in Nippon Paint Rugby League
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
1 min
Kenan Yildiz: The Rising Star of Juventus Drawing Interest from Liverpool
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
1 min
St Helens Star People's Choice Award: A Salute to NHS Heroes
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
2 mins
US Observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day Amidst Nationwide Closures
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
2 mins
UK's Universal Credit Reforms: A Blow to Individuals with Disabilities and Mental Health Conditions
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
2 mins
Anchorage Mayoral Race: Filing Period Commences Amidst Intense Preparations
Ukrainian Tennis Stars Shine Amidst National Conflict
2 mins
Ukrainian Tennis Stars Shine Amidst National Conflict
Raith Rovers' Confidence Unshaken Despite Championship Slump, Asserts Josh Mullin
2 mins
Raith Rovers' Confidence Unshaken Despite Championship Slump, Asserts Josh Mullin
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app