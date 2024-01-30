Optimize Advisors LLC to Liquidate AI-Driven ETF

Registered Investment Advisor, Optimize Advisors LLC, known for its revolutionary use of artificial intelligence (AI) in equity option markets, has announced the impending termination and liquidation of its Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE). The last day of trading for the fund has been scheduled for February 26, 2024.
Corporate Decision Unrelated to Performance
The decision to terminate the fund was taken due to corporate reasons and is not reflective of the fund's performance. Optimize Advisors LLC continues to express its unwavering belief in the effectiveness of their AI technology, which is known for its ability to analyze market sentiment and optimize options strategies for favourable risk-reward outcomes.
Timeline and Procedure
The fund will cease accepting orders for the creation of new units on February 13, 2024. Post the last trading day, on February 27, 2024, the fund will be officially terminated and proceeded with liquidation. The remaining assets of the fund will be distributed to shareholders subsequent to the closure.
Implications for Shareholders
Shareholders who choose not to sell their shares by the liquidation date will have them automatically redeemed for cash at the net asset value (NAV). Optimize Advisors LLC has encouraged shareholders to consult with their tax advisors for understanding the potential income tax implications of this liquidation.
Despite the closure of OAIE, Optimize Advisors LLC remains committed to leveraging its proprietary quantitative options AI models to deliver favourable risk-reward outcomes in the equity options markets.