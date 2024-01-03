Oppenheimer Raises Bullish Stakes on JFrog, Sees Undervalued Growth Potential

Financial analysis firm Oppenheimer continues to hold a bullish stance on NASDAQ-listed company JFrog (FROG), raising its price target from $35 to an optimistic $41. The analysts at the firm see JFrog’s underappreciated growth story and its evolution into a comprehensive developer security platform as key factors that will drive the company’s stock outperformance in 2024.

An Underestimated Growth Story

Despite investor perception of JFrog as merely a binary management tool, Oppenheimer analysts believe the company’s ability to address a broad spectrum of DevSecOps use cases sets it apart. The firm sees the potential for customers seeking to consolidate disparate tools into a singular platform, resulting in accelerated adoption and sustainable long-term growth for JFrog.

New Exclusive Security Products

JFrog has recently introduced two new security products, Advanced Security and Curations, which are exclusive to Enterprise X customers. These products are regarded as potential vectors to upgrade current Pro customers. Given that over half of JFrog’s customer base of 7,200+ use the base security functionality, X-Ray, there is a significant opportunity to increase sales and improve the net dollar retention rate (NDRR).

An Attractive Investment Opportunity

Furthermore, Oppenheimer analysts highlight that JFrog is trading at a discount compared to the average of its peer group, approximately 7 times, portraying it as an attractive investment opportunity. They predict that as JFrog continues to expand into the security realm, there will be a positive shift in investor perception, potentially leading to an increase in the company’s market valuation over time.

Despite JFrog’s recent quarterly earnings results showing a negative return on equity and a negative net margin, and several major stock sales by insiders, the company’s stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.18. With Oppenheimer’s newly revised price target set at $41, it is anticipated that JFrog’s stock will see an upside of 22.32% from its previous close.