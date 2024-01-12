en English
Belgium

Ontex Group Highlights Major Shift in Shareholdings by Guo Guangchang and Fosun International

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Ontex Group Highlights Major Shift in Shareholdings by Guo Guangchang and Fosun International

Belgium-listed Ontex Group NV has declared a notable shift in significant shareholdings, as necessitated by Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007. The company recently received a notification that signified a decrease in the holding of Ontex voting securities or rights by Mr. Guo Guangchang and Fosun International Holdings Ltd. As of January 9, 2024, they now possess 2,399,214 voting securities, equating to 2.91% of the total voting securities. This event marks a descent crossing below the threshold of 3%, thereby initiating the disclosure obligation.

Regulating Transparency in Shareholdings

The disclosure of changes in significant shareholdings is a regulatory obligation designed to uphold transparency in the ownership of listed companies. This process allows investors and the market to stay informed about major shifts in control or influence over the company. In this instance, the descent of Mr. Guo Guangchang and Fosun International Holdings Ltd.’s stake in Ontex below the 3% threshold has triggered this transparency mechanism.

The Downward Crossing of the Threshold

On January 9, 2024, Mr. Guo Guangchang and Fosun International Holdings Ltd. detained 2,399,214 Ontex voting securities or voting rights. This figure represents 2.91% of the total voting securities, thereby marking a downward crossing of the 3% threshold. It is a key requirement of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007, concerning the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

The Implications for Ontex Group NV

The disclosure of the downward crossing of the 3% threshold by Mr. Guo Guangchang and Fosun International Holdings Ltd. in Ontex Group NV signifies not only a shift in shareholdings but also a potential shift in influence and control within the company. This move is in sync with the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007, which advocates for transparency in shareholdings to ensure a fair and informed marketplace.

Belgium Business Investments
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

