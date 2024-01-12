Ontex Group Highlights Major Shift in Shareholdings by Guo Guangchang and Fosun International

Belgium-listed Ontex Group NV has declared a notable shift in significant shareholdings, as necessitated by Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007. The company recently received a notification that signified a decrease in the holding of Ontex voting securities or rights by Mr. Guo Guangchang and Fosun International Holdings Ltd. As of January 9, 2024, they now possess 2,399,214 voting securities, equating to 2.91% of the total voting securities. This event marks a descent crossing below the threshold of 3%, thereby initiating the disclosure obligation.

Regulating Transparency in Shareholdings

The disclosure of changes in significant shareholdings is a regulatory obligation designed to uphold transparency in the ownership of listed companies. This process allows investors and the market to stay informed about major shifts in control or influence over the company. In this instance, the descent of Mr. Guo Guangchang and Fosun International Holdings Ltd.’s stake in Ontex below the 3% threshold has triggered this transparency mechanism.

The Downward Crossing of the Threshold

The Implications for Ontex Group NV

