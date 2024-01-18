Oleria Raises $33.1M in Series A Funding to Revolutionize Identity Security

Oleria, a leading identity security firm, has successfully raised $33.1 million in a Series A funding round. The contributors include Evolution Equity Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Tapestry VC, and Zscaler. This funding round has elevated the company's total capital to more than $40 million, marking a significant milestone for the firm.

Oleria's Mission and Vision

With a specialization in the FinTech sector, Oleria's main goal is to redefine identity security. The firm's approach entails delivering proactive risk identification and mitigation tools to organizations. The founding team, which boasts extensive experience from top companies like Salesforce, Amazon, and Microsoft, has a profound understanding of the challenges Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) continue to grapple with. This unique insight informs the firm's innovative solutions.

The Impact of Identity Security

Currently, 80% of security breaches involve compromised identities, reinforcing the critical role that Oleria plays in enhancing access management. With the increasing digitization, this issue is only projected to become more prevalent. Oleria's solutions are designed to address this threat head-on, helping organizations safeguard their digital assets effectively.

Investment Purposes

The newly acquired investment will be directed towards team expansion, AI feature enhancement, and the strengthening of market strategy. Oleria, which was founded merely 10 months ago, plans to make its solutions widely available in early 2024. This is a testament to the company's rapid growth and dedication to providing its clients with top-tier security solutions.

A Word from the CEO

Oleria's CEO, Jim Alkove, emphasized the company's commitment to tailoring security solutions to the needs of security operators. Drawing on the team's extensive experience, the firm is focused on developing tools that truly address the evolving threats in the cybersecurity landscape.