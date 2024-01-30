OKX's 'USDC Simple Earn' Campaign Promises Additional 5% APR

Web3 technology company and prominent crypto exchange, OKX, has unveiled its ambitious 'USDC Simple Earn' campaign, promising its users an additional annual percentage rate (APR) of 5% on USDC stablecoin deposits. The campaign is set to commence on January 29, 2024, and will run through to April 28, 2024.

A Promising Venture

The primary goal of the campaign is to augment the earning potential of OKX's Simple Earn users by offering an additional yield atop the base APR for their USDC deposits. Throughout the promotional period, the bonus APR will apply to any sum of USDC deposited into the Simple Earn program, with the maximum reward being capped at 50,000 USDC per user. Rewards will be calculated on a weekly basis and directly credited to users' funding accounts.

Participation Made Easy

The participation process in the campaign has been kept straightforward. Users merely have to visit the campaign page on OKX's website or app and deposit their USDC into Simple Earn within the promotional period. However, it should be noted that the availability of products may vary by region and OKX reserves the right to modify the campaign rules at any time.

OKX: A Commitment to User Experience

Lennix Lai, the Global Chief Commercial Officer at OKX, expressed enthusiasm for the campaign, underscoring the company's dedication to improving customer experience and enhancing the value of digital assets. OKX, boasting a user base of over 50 million, is a top partner of major sports and entertainment entities, actively integrating into various markets. The company prides itself on promoting transparency and security in its operations, including monthly publications of its Proof of Reserves.