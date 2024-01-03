OKX Wallet Launches Vaultka Bonus Event: Up to 11% Bonus Rewards on Offer

In an exciting development for the crypto community, OKX Wallet has announced the launch of the Vaultka Bonus Event. This event presents a unique opportunity for users to earn up to 11% bonus rewards through staking selected cryptocurrencies. The event, which runs until February 19, 2024, includes staking options for USDC, ETH, ARB, or BTC in the Vaultka Bonus pool. Participants stand a chance to earn this bonus over and above the base Annual Percentage Rate (APR) from a generous prize pool of 1,000,000 esVKA.

Participation Made Easy

To partake in the event, users are required to connect to OKX Wallet, use the OKX app, or navigate to the DeFi page via the Web3 website. From there, they can invest in the prescribed investment products. It’s important to note that only investments made after the event’s initiation qualify for the rewards. This event, part of the OKX DeFi platform, supports earning and staking across various protocols and chains, offering users a diversified and profitable staking experience.

About OKX

OKX, a global technology company active in the Web3 space, provides a suite of products, including the OKX Wallet, a Decentralized Exchange (DEX), an NFT Marketplace, and the Web3 DeFi platform. The OKX Wallet, equipped with secure Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology and Smart Accounts, facilitates multi-chain interactions for users. The DEX aggregates from a variety of exchanges, supporting a wide range of coins and blockchains. Furthermore, the NFT Marketplace, integrated with popular marketplaces, ensures users enjoy seamless transactions without incurring any fees.

Partnerships and Promotions

OKX has established partnerships with Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, and several high-profile celebrities. Through these alliances, the company advocates for the broader adoption of Web3 technologies. These partnerships, along with the global campaigns orchestrated by OKX, have helped bring blockchain technology to the forefront and fostered a more inclusive digital economy.