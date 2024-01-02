en English
Business

OGE Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend, Draws Investor Attention

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
OGE Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend, Draws Investor Attention

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), a key player in the utility sector with a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, has announced a quarterly dividend of 41.82 cents per share. The pivotal ex-dividend date is this Friday, indicating that investors must be shareholders by the end of Thursday’s trading session to qualify for the dividend payout. This announcement led to a perceptible anticipation among the investors as the stock price is expected to adjust and open 41.82 cents lower than typical trading days following the ex-dividend date. The dividend distribution is slated for January 26, 2024.

Stepping Up the Financial Ladder

OGE Energy’s announcement comes on the heels of an upgrade from a sell rating to a hold rating by StockNews.com. This shift in sentiment reflects the company’s robust financial health, earmarked by a promising long-term earnings growth rate of 3.65% and an average earnings surprise of 8.3% over the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate predicts OGE Energy’s 2024 EPS at $1.71, signaling a year-over-year growth of 6.9%.

Dividend Dynamics

The dividend yield of 4.79% places OGE Energy in an attractive position for investors seeking steady income. This payout represents the 17th consecutive year of dividend increase for the company. However, an 80.29% dividend payout ratio raises questions about sustainability, a concern analysts have noted. The option for shareholders to reinvest the dividends back into OGE stock or utilize the funds for other purposes adds an extra layer of flexibility.

Comparative Analysis

Comparatively, NRG Energy, Inc., another utility sector heavyweight, maintains a dividend yield of 2.92% and has a long-term earnings growth rate of 13.75%. Unlike OGE Energy, NRG has revised its long-term capital allocation policy, earmarking approximately 80% of available cash for allocation after debt reduction to be returned to shareholders. The next quarterly earnings announcement from OGE Energy is eagerly awaited by the market on February 22nd, 2024.

Business Investments United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

