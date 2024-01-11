en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Odisha Government Greenlights 14 Industrial Projects: A Significant Boost in Investment and Job Creation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Odisha Government Greenlights 14 Industrial Projects: A Significant Boost in Investment and Job Creation

The government of Odisha has given the green light to 14 diverse industrial projects, a move that represents a total investment of Rs 1,713.65 crore and is set to generate employment for over 5,000 individuals. This strategic move, approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), is expected to spur economic growth across a range of sectors such as metal downstream and ancillaries, power, pharmaceuticals, plastics, food processing, and tourism.

Boosting Economic Expansion

With the approval of these projects, the Odisha government underlines its commitment to foster industrial growth and improve the state’s employment landscape. Among the approved ventures, Anand Exports is set to receive Rs 628 crore for its investment, marking a significant step towards economic expansion.

Investing in Tourism and Power Generation

Adding to the diverse portfolio of projects, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd has been sanctioned to invest Rs 228.45 crore to establish a luxury resort at Sonapur beach in Ganjam district. This investment strengthens Odisha’s positioning as a tourism hub. In the power sector, Jindal Stainless Ltd has received approval for a Rs 110.24 crore investment in a rooftop solar power plant, indicating the state’s focus on renewable energy.

Creating a Robust Infrastructure

Further enhancing Odisha’s infrastructure, TS Beach Resorts Pvt Ltd has been given the nod to construct a convention center and a four-star hotel in Puri with a planned investment of Rs 132.16 crore. This investment not only bolsters the state’s tourism sector but also adds to its growing business infrastructure.

The sanctioning of these 14 industrial projects underlines the Odisha government’s strategic approach to investment and job creation. It signals a diverse economic expansion strategy, paving the way for a bright future for the state and its residents.

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Em District Thrives Amid Economic Uncertainty: Records Growth and Launches UOB LIVE Concert Venue
As the dawn breaks over Thailand, an economic beacon shines bright amidst the uncertainties of the post-pandemic world. Em District, the retail operator known for its high-end malls, has marked a notable surge in growth during the final quarter of 2023. The company’s upward trajectory is credited to the influx of high-spending customers, particularly foreign
Em District Thrives Amid Economic Uncertainty: Records Growth and Launches UOB LIVE Concert Venue
Averroes Capital Acquires Glacier Energy, Paving the Way for Expansion in Low Carbon Technologies
5 mins ago
Averroes Capital Acquires Glacier Energy, Paving the Way for Expansion in Low Carbon Technologies
Lassila & Tikanoja's Shareholders' Nomination Board Proposes New Board Composition
8 mins ago
Lassila & Tikanoja's Shareholders' Nomination Board Proposes New Board Composition
One Rep Global Partners with Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp to Cater to Indian Travelers
2 mins ago
One Rep Global Partners with Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp to Cater to Indian Travelers
Armstrong World Industries: Resilience Amid Slow Growth and Housing Market Challenges
3 mins ago
Armstrong World Industries: Resilience Amid Slow Growth and Housing Market Challenges
LeShuttle Freight: A Mixed Bag of Performance in December 2023
4 mins ago
LeShuttle Freight: A Mixed Bag of Performance in December 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
GMR Group in Advanced Talks to Acquire Hampshire County Cricket Club
1 min
GMR Group in Advanced Talks to Acquire Hampshire County Cricket Club
Dudley Council's Budget Review Sparks Anger Among Campaigners
2 mins
Dudley Council's Budget Review Sparks Anger Among Campaigners
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
3 mins
Junglee Rummy Amplifies World Rummy Tournament with Republic Day Series
Rosehill Gardens Reopens After Renovations: Champions Gear Up for Exciting Season
4 mins
Rosehill Gardens Reopens After Renovations: Champions Gear Up for Exciting Season
Ghana's Progressive People's Party to Stand Solo in Upcoming Elections
5 mins
Ghana's Progressive People's Party to Stand Solo in Upcoming Elections
Liverpool Echo: An Unwavering Beacon of Liverpool's Stories
5 mins
Liverpool Echo: An Unwavering Beacon of Liverpool's Stories
Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024
7 mins
Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
7 mins
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
Hugo Broos Stands by Bafana Bafana's Mentality Despite Goalless Draw Against Lesotho
7 mins
Hugo Broos Stands by Bafana Bafana's Mentality Despite Goalless Draw Against Lesotho
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
16 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
51 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app