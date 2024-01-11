Odisha Government Greenlights 14 Industrial Projects: A Significant Boost in Investment and Job Creation

The government of Odisha has given the green light to 14 diverse industrial projects, a move that represents a total investment of Rs 1,713.65 crore and is set to generate employment for over 5,000 individuals. This strategic move, approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), is expected to spur economic growth across a range of sectors such as metal downstream and ancillaries, power, pharmaceuticals, plastics, food processing, and tourism.

Boosting Economic Expansion

With the approval of these projects, the Odisha government underlines its commitment to foster industrial growth and improve the state’s employment landscape. Among the approved ventures, Anand Exports is set to receive Rs 628 crore for its investment, marking a significant step towards economic expansion.

Investing in Tourism and Power Generation

Adding to the diverse portfolio of projects, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd has been sanctioned to invest Rs 228.45 crore to establish a luxury resort at Sonapur beach in Ganjam district. This investment strengthens Odisha’s positioning as a tourism hub. In the power sector, Jindal Stainless Ltd has received approval for a Rs 110.24 crore investment in a rooftop solar power plant, indicating the state’s focus on renewable energy.

Creating a Robust Infrastructure

Further enhancing Odisha’s infrastructure, TS Beach Resorts Pvt Ltd has been given the nod to construct a convention center and a four-star hotel in Puri with a planned investment of Rs 132.16 crore. This investment not only bolsters the state’s tourism sector but also adds to its growing business infrastructure.

The sanctioning of these 14 industrial projects underlines the Odisha government’s strategic approach to investment and job creation. It signals a diverse economic expansion strategy, paving the way for a bright future for the state and its residents.