Business

Obra Capital Appoints Anthony J. Annino as Senior Managing Director, Head of Longevity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:19 am EST
Obra Capital Appoints Anthony J. Annino as Senior Managing Director, Head of Longevity

Obra Capital, Inc., a leading alternative asset management firm, has made a significant strategic move with the appointment of Anthony J. Annino as the Senior Managing Director, Head of Longevity. Annino, an industry veteran, brings extensive experience from his previous role as CEO of RiverRock Funds LLC, where he demonstrated adeptness in managing longevity funds and life-settlement policies.

Strategic Enhancement in Obra’s Longevity Division

Annino’s appointment is a key component of Obra’s strategic evolution to broaden its investment offerings. His responsibilities at Obra will encompass overseeing the firm’s portfolio management and formulating strategies for longevity investments. This new role is set to leverage his rich experience in the field and steer the firm’s specialized longevity business towards new heights. Blair Wallace, the President and CEO of Obra, voiced his confidence in Annino’s capabilities and strategic foresight.

A New Chapter for Obra Capital

Obra Capital’s announcement comes in the wake of William Ketterer’s departure, the former leader of the business segment, who has left to pursue other opportunities. As the firm embarks on a new chapter under Annino’s leadership, it aims to blend traditional life insurance into its investment offerings alongside life settlements, marking a significant expansion in its alternative investment strategies.

Annino’s Esteemed Career and Future Contributions

Annino’s illustrious career includes positions at Perspecta Trust LLC and Cambridge Trust Company. He holds a B.A. in Business Administration, an M.B.A., and the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Obra Capital, home to an estimated $4.4 billion in assets under management as of the end of 2023, anticipates that Annino’s expertise will prove instrumental in generating attractive returns for investors across insurance special situations, structured credit, asset-based finance, and longevity.

