Business

NXT Energy Solutions Raises US$1,872,000 in Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
NXT Energy Solutions Raises US$1,872,000 in Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

Calgary-based tech company, NXT Energy Solutions Inc., specializing in the SFD survey system for hydrocarbon and geothermal potential exploration, recently completed a private placement of convertible debentures amounting to US$1,872,000 (approximately CAD$2,542,000). These debentures, convertible into common shares at US$0.1808 per share, could potentially increase NXT’s total common shares by 10,353,982.

Insider Participation in the Private Placement

A considerable portion of the debentures, 81.3%, was issued to insiders, including US$1,375,000 to MCAPM, LP and Michael P. Mork (Mork Capital). Upon conversion, this could translate to roughly 26.3% ownership of NXT’s common shares. However, the conversion by Mork Capital is dependent on shareholder approval due to its existing shareholdings. Furthermore, all six current NXT directors participated in the placement, converting their director fees into debentures worth US$147,000.

Appointment and Use of Proceeds

NXT is planning to appoint a representative from Mork Capital to its board of directors shortly. The proceeds from this issuance will support the working capital needs for the SFD survey in Turkiye and cover general and administrative costs, including business development and marketing activities.

Future Prospects

NXT has completed the data acquisition phase of the Turkiye contract and is actively pursuing other prospects in the region. However, the securities discussed are not registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and, therefore, cannot be offered or sold in the United States without compliance with registration requirements or exemptions.

Business Investments
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

