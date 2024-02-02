Numinus Corrects Press Statement, Divests Units to Enhance Operational Efficiency

Numinus Wellness Inc., a pioneer in integrating traditional and psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream mental health care, has issued a correction to its recent press statement. Contrary to the initial announcement of divesting shares, the company has clarified that it has, in fact, divested units of Co-Investment Feeder Fund 3, part of Apeiron Feeder SICAV p.l.c.

Strategic Divestment for Operational Efficiency

The units transferred were initially acquired through Numinus's purchase of Novamind Inc. on June 10, 2022. The decision to divest was taken as a strategic move to increase operating capital, in alignment with the company's focus on key initiatives geared towards generating revenue, improving operational efficiency, and stabilizing performance amidst the fluctuating market conditions.

Enhancing Shareholder Value

Payton Nyquvest, the CEO and founder of Numinus, has expressed that this divestiture will allow the company to concentrate on its core business and subsequently enhance shareholder value. The sale of this non-core asset is intended to provide financial liquidity and flexibility, thereby supporting growth and operational optimization.

As Numinus continues to seek profitability in its ongoing operations, the company is also paving the way for the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice. By developing and delivering innovative mental health care treatments, Numinus is contributing to a healthier society.