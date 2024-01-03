en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

NTPC Stock Liveblog: Real-Time Updates and In-Depth Analysis

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
NTPC Stock Liveblog: Real-Time Updates and In-Depth Analysis

On a day steeped in market activity, NTPC Ltd., the titan of India’s power generation sector, saw its stocks slide 1.11% to 306.05 Indian rupees, a stumble from its 52-week high. In a market where the ebbs and flows are often unpredictable, the NTPC Stock Liveblog stands as a beacon for investors, providing real-time updates and in-depth analysis of this crucial stock.

Market Metrics & Comparisons

As of January 3, 2024, at 09:10 IST, NTPC recorded a last traded price of INR 307.2 and a market capitalization of INR 296,717.98 crore. With a trading volume of 25,087, it was slightly below its 50-day average. Despite the slight dip, the company presented a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.51, and earnings per share (EPS) of INR 19.72, metrics that continue to hold investor interest. Compared to its competitors, NTPC’s performance was a mixed bag. Tata Power Co. Ltd. slipped by a small margin of 0.14%, while Torrent Power Ltd. saw a decrease of 0.50%.

The Company Behind the Stock

Formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, NTPC Limited is a government-owned power generation behemoth. Since its establishment in 1975, its primary objective has been to develop and operate thermal power stations across India. With an impressive installed capacity of 71,644 MW, NTPC stands as India’s largest power utility. The company’s core business revolves around the generation and sale of electricity leveraging various sources like coal, gas, and renewable energy through hydro, solar, and wind power. NTPC’s shares are listed on BSE, NSE, and MCX Stock Exchange, and it holds a revered position in multiple indices like Nifty 50, Nifty 500, S&P BSE Sensex 50.

The Liveblog: A Companion for Investors

The NTPC Stock Liveblog is a dedicated platform that offers a comprehensive view of the stock by blending fundamental and technical analysis. It serves as a vital resource for investors seeking timely and informed insights into NTPC’s market performance. The liveblog underscores the importance of staying aligned with market developments and provides expert analysis and recommendations, crucial for making informed investment decisions. By following the liveblog, investors have the opportunity to receive immediate news and updates that could significantly influence the stock’s market behavior. In a world where information is power, the NTPC Stock Liveblog serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path for investors navigating the choppy waters of the stock market.

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Liveblog: In-depth Analysis of Tata Consultancy Services' Stock Performance

By Dil Bar Irshad

Analyzing Asian Paints Stock: A Snapshot of the Market on January 3, 2024

By Bijay Laxmi

Hindustan Unilever Stock Liveblog: A Comprehensive Analysis for Investors

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year Brings New Regulations for Oklahoma's Medical Marijuana Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Robot Portfolio Celebrates 25 Years of Stock-Picking Success ...
@Business · 45 seconds
Robot Portfolio Celebrates 25 Years of Stock-Picking Success ...
heart comment 0
Latest Financial Update on Bharti Airtel: An Investor’s Guide

By Rafia Tasleem

Latest Financial Update on Bharti Airtel: An Investor's Guide
Liveblog: JSW Steel’s Stock Performance – A Comprehensive Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Liveblog: JSW Steel's Stock Performance - A Comprehensive Analysis
Infosys Stock Analysis: A Deep Dive into Market Performance and Indicators

By Rafia Tasleem

Infosys Stock Analysis: A Deep Dive into Market Performance and Indicators
Stride, Inc.: A Resilient Pioneer in Online Education

By Dil Bar Irshad

Stride, Inc.: A Resilient Pioneer in Online Education
Latest Headlines
World News
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
50 seconds
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
50 seconds
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
54 seconds
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
1 min
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
1 min
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
1 min
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
BYU Men's Basketball: An Unexpected Powerhouse in Nonconference Play
2 mins
BYU Men's Basketball: An Unexpected Powerhouse in Nonconference Play
Thrilling High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Talent and Competitive Spirit
5 mins
Thrilling High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Display of Talent and Competitive Spirit
High School Boys' Basketball: A Series of Wins and Losses Across Various Teams
5 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Series of Wins and Losses Across Various Teams
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app