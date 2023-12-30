NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan Advocates Prudence and Diligence in Stock Investments

As we stand on the threshold of a new year, Ashishkumar Chauhan, the Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India, has issued a clarion call to market participants. His message rings clear: exercise prudence and diligence in financial dealings, especially for those new to stock investments or non-experts. Chauhan’s words serve as a warning against the allure of high-risk derivatives and the pitfalls of frequent trading, cautioning that these practices can often lead to disillusioning outcomes.

(Read Also: Nitish Kumar’s Potential Return to NDA: A Gamechanger?)

Aligning with NSE’s Encouragement For Financial Prudence

Chauhan urges investors to engage only with registered intermediaries and steer clear of unregulated products. This guidance aligns seamlessly with NSE’s broader push for a cautious approach to financial growth. Chauhan’s advice is not just about caution, but also about commitment. He encourages investors to become deeply involved participants in India’s growth story, contributing to and benefiting from a brighter future.

Increase in F&O Trading and NSE’s Global Presence

The backdrop to Chauhan’s advice is the notable upswing in F&O (Futures and Options) trading in India. NSE has an impressive global footprint, boasting a 73.7 percent share in equity derivatives and a 60.5 percent share across all asset classes in derivatives trading as of November 2023. However, there is a contrasting trend in the Indian market, with an increase in individual investors dabbling in equity derivatives offset by a slight decline in those investing in the cash segment. This shift points to a growing predilection towards speculative trading in India.

(Read Also: ISRO’s Ambitious Initiative: 50 Satellites to Boost India’s Surveillance Capabilities)

Derivatives Volumes Vs. Cash Market Volumes in India

A report from Axis Mutual Fund underscores the growing popularity of derivatives over cash market volumes in India. Derivatives volumes have outpaced cash market volumes by a staggering 400 times. Furthermore, a study by SEBI reveals that a vast majority of F&O traders, predominantly young men, tend to lose money. The findings underscore the importance of Chauhan’s message: long-term wealth creation lies in the stock market’s potential and not in high-risk, fast-paced trading.

Read More