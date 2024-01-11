en English
Business

Novogratz Foresees a New Landscape for Bitcoin ETFs

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Novogratz Foresees a New Landscape for Bitcoin ETFs

Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, delivered key insights regarding Bitcoin on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on January 11, 2024. The discussion revolved around Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and their potential to alter the cryptocurrency landscape.

Bitcoin ETFs: Leaders in the Making

Novogratz anticipates a few Bitcoin ETFs will ascend as market leaders, achieving this status by accurately tracking Bitcoin’s price and minimizing hidden fees. The launch day for these ETFs is expected to be fiercely competitive, with aggressive sales forces and significant redemptions from Grayscale investments. Bitcoin investments, traditionally complex and direct, are now more accessible thanks to the simplicity offered by ETFs.

Long-term Prospects of Bitcoin’s Value

Novogratz remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term value, attributing this to its finite supply and the steadfastness of its holders. He expects an intense competition among ETF providers like Invesco, Fidelity, and BlackRock. The primary competitive advantage? The smallest tracking error. The introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs, according to him, will push Bitcoin’s market cap beyond its current $950 billion by driving demand, as many long-term holders are reluctant to sell.

Bitcoin’s Appeal Amid Global Economic Scenarios

In the backdrop of a global economy marked by high government debt and extensive money printing, Novogratz contextualizes Bitcoin’s appeal. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. is more than just another financial event; it’s a landmark moment. It symbolizes the increasing acceptance of Bitcoin as a viable asset and its potential to change the dynamics of investing.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Hertz Sells Off a Third of its EV Fleet: Shaking up the Used Car Market
