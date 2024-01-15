Northwest Healthcare REIT: A Diversified Portfolio and a Word of Caution

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Northwest), a globally recognized real estate investment trust (REIT) that concentrates on healthcare real estate infrastructure, has maintained a diversified portfolio of 229 income-generating properties as of September 30, 2023. With a gross leasable area of 18.2 million square feet, these properties are strategically located in key markets across Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Northwest Healthcare's Property Portfolio

The property portfolio of Northwest predominantly comprises medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals, all of which enjoy the advantage of long-term indexed leases and stable occupancies. This strategic composition of the portfolio ensures a steady, reliable income stream for the REIT.

Fully Integrated Senior Management Team

The REIT is bolstered by a fully integrated senior management team, which works in alignment with the Trust's objectives. This team is complemented by over 300 staff members who are spread across ten offices in eight countries. These employees collaborate to provide dependable real estate services to leading healthcare operators, thereby contributing to the overall success of the REIT.

Future Expectations and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release also includes forward-looking statements about the REIT's expectations for future events. However, these predictions are inherently fraught with risks and uncertainties. Northwest has therefore issued a warning that actual events could significantly diverge from these predictions. Furthermore, the Trust has stated that it is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements, thereby maintaining a stance of caution and responsibility.