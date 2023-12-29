en English
Business

North Eastern States and Union Territories Surge in Stock Market Participation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:29 am EST
North Eastern States and Union Territories Surge in Stock Market Participation

Recent data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has illuminated an intriguing shift in the Indian stock market demographics. Traditionally overlooked regions, predominantly North East India and Union Territories, have witnessed a remarkable surge in unique stock market investors, eschewing the longstanding dominance of established investment hubs.

Mizoram and Nagaland Lead the Charge

According to the NSE’s latest statistics, Mizoram is at the forefront of this new trend with an impressive 55 percent growth in investor count, reaching 14,819 individuals. In a close second, Nagaland exhibits a 54 percent growth, amassing a total of 39,952 unique investors. These significant increases in investor count are noteworthy, particularly considering the regions’ historically low participation in the stock markets.

Other Regions Show Promising Growth

Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura have also demonstrated substantial growth rates of 49 percent, 44 percent, 42 percent, and 41 percent respectively. Even traditional non-investment states such as Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh have made it to the top 10 in terms of investor growth. This burgeoning interest in the stock market, as reflected by the surge in unique investors identified by their Permanent Account Number (PAN), is a fresh and promising development for the Indian financial landscape.

Traditional Hubs Lag Behind

Contrastingly, traditional investment powerhouses like Maharashtra and Gujarat have experienced slower growth rates than the national average of 22 percent. Despite housing the highest number of investors overall, these regions have been outpaced by the burgeoning investor interest from the previously marginalised territories. However, it is important to note that the percentage of the Indian population invested in the stock market is still quite low at 5 percent, compared to 61 percent in the United States. This stark contrast suggests substantial room for growth and opportunity within the Indian stock market.

Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

