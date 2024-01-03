en English
Business

North American Family Offices Shift Investment Focus: Reveals Family Office Report 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
North American Family Offices Shift Investment Focus: Reveals Family Office Report 2023

In a revealing analysis of investment trends and strategies, the North America Family Office Report 2023 has shown that family offices, with an average AUM (Assets Under Management) of $0.9 billion, have experienced a modest 1% return on their investments in 2022. The report, which gleans insights from 330 global family offices, indicates that this subdued return is primarily due to negative performances in bonds and equities.

Shifting Focus to Private Markets

As a response to the underwhelming public market performance, family offices are taking a detour and shifting their gaze to private markets. The report shows that private equity, private debt, and venture capital have collectively grown to make up 29% of assets and have shown positive returns. However, despite the public market downturn, family offices are not solely banking on private markets. There is an observable diversification in portfolios and exploration of new investment opportunities, with a lesser inclination towards increasing exposure to private markets or pivoting from growth equity to value equity investments.

2023 Investment Outlook: Caution and Balance

The survey suggests that family offices are treading carefully around 2023’s investment landscape. Concerns about a potential US recession, US-China tensions, and Federal Reserve policy are prompting a stronger emphasis on balanced investment strategies and wealth preservation. Nonetheless, growth strategies are not being entirely sidelined. The report forecasts a resurgence of these strategies, predicting their predominance again by 2028.

Emerging Trends: Cybersecurity and Responsible Investing

As we step into 2023, the North America Family Office Report anticipates several emerging trends. An increased focus on cybersecurity measures and responsible investing practices are among these trends. The report also foresees the professionalization of family office operations. A critical aspect highlighted in the report is the importance of introducing the next generation to family values and the family office environment. Such early exposure is deemed crucial for successful generational wealth transfer.

Business Investments United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

