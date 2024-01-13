Norsk Hydro ASA Amplifies Share Ownership via Buyback Program

In a key development in the aluminum industry, Norsk Hydro ASA has significantly boosted its ownership of its own shares through a share buyback program. Prior to the initiation of this program, the company possessed 15,096,878 of its shares. With the conclusion of the transactions detailed in the program, Norsk Hydro ASA's ownership has soared to an impressive total of 29,190,225 shares.

Transparency in Transactions

The company has provided a transparent account of all the transactions carried out under the share buyback program. The program, which was initiated on September 22, 2023, successfully concluded on February 29, 2024. The details of the transactions during this period are available in an attachment provided with the notification and can also be accessed on www.newsweb.no.

The disclosure of this information is in strict compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and adheres to the disclosure requirements outlined in Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The enhanced ownership now represents 1.43% of Norsk Hydro ASA's total share capital.