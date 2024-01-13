en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024: Uganda Prepares for International Spotlight

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024: Uganda Prepares for International Spotlight

In a significant stride for diplomacy and global dialogue, Uganda is gearing up to host the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit. Scheduled for 15 to 20 January 2024, the event is poised to assemble leaders and representatives from over 120 member states, embodying the spirit of mutual cooperation and eschewing alignment with any major power blocs.

Commonwealth Secretary-General to Attend

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, is set to attend the Summit. She plans to engage with leaders on economic and environmental challenges, as well as to update them on the preparations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. A strong advocate for global financial system reform, Scotland will discuss the Commonwealth’s initiatives in climate finance, ocean challenges, land degradation, and sustainable energy transition.

19th NAM Summit: A Platform for Cooperation

The 19th NAM Summit will operate under the theme ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’. The event aims to review progress in implementing the outcomes of the previous summit and address issues of collective concern and interest. The Summit also bestows upon Uganda a chance to promote its potential for tourism and attract international attention. Previous experiences of African countries hosting the NAM summit have seen a spike in international tourist arrivals and foreign exchange earnings from tourism. Furthermore, Uganda will also host the Third South Summit for the Group of 77 (G-77) + China, intensifying its appeal as a conference destination.

Uganda’s Pivotal Role in the Global South Association

Post the NAM Summit, Uganda is set to chair the Global South Association of 120 countries. President Yoweri Museveni will lead the second-largest group of countries after the United Nations, taking the baton from Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev. This development underlines Uganda’s influence and commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation among nations. However, the event’s security assurances are under scrutiny due to concerns around North Korea’s attendance and recent travel advisories.

The upcoming NAM summit and the G77+China meeting, hosted back-to-back in Kampala, signify Uganda’s largest high-level events since the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2007. As the preparations for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Uganda, 2024, are underway, the country stands at the cusp of a global spotlight, promising a potential game-changer for its tourism and international stature.

0
International Relations Investments Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
40 seconds ago
ICC and ILANUD Unite to Promote Rule of Law and Criminal Justice
On January 11, 2024, a landmark agreement was signed between two powerful global institutions – the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the United Nations Latin American Institute for the Prevention of Crime and the Treatment of Offenders (ILANUD). This agreement signifies a burgeoning collaboration, designed to enhance and promote the rule of law and criminal
ICC and ILANUD Unite to Promote Rule of Law and Criminal Justice
Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East and Red Sea: A Tipping Point for Global Security
28 mins ago
Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East and Red Sea: A Tipping Point for Global Security
Middle East and Red Sea Conflict Escalation: A Threat to Regional Stability
29 mins ago
Middle East and Red Sea Conflict Escalation: A Threat to Regional Stability
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
1 min ago
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Uganda: The Next Big Talk in International Relations
2 mins ago
Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Uganda: The Next Big Talk in International Relations
Ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Highlights Potential for Strengthened India-EU Relations
11 mins ago
Ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Highlights Potential for Strengthened India-EU Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
8 seconds
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
31 seconds
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
38 seconds
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
48 seconds
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
1 min
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
1 min
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
1 min
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
2 mins
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
2 mins
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
54 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app