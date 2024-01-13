Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024: Uganda Prepares for International Spotlight

In a significant stride for diplomacy and global dialogue, Uganda is gearing up to host the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit. Scheduled for 15 to 20 January 2024, the event is poised to assemble leaders and representatives from over 120 member states, embodying the spirit of mutual cooperation and eschewing alignment with any major power blocs.

Commonwealth Secretary-General to Attend

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, is set to attend the Summit. She plans to engage with leaders on economic and environmental challenges, as well as to update them on the preparations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. A strong advocate for global financial system reform, Scotland will discuss the Commonwealth’s initiatives in climate finance, ocean challenges, land degradation, and sustainable energy transition.

19th NAM Summit: A Platform for Cooperation

The 19th NAM Summit will operate under the theme ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’. The event aims to review progress in implementing the outcomes of the previous summit and address issues of collective concern and interest. The Summit also bestows upon Uganda a chance to promote its potential for tourism and attract international attention. Previous experiences of African countries hosting the NAM summit have seen a spike in international tourist arrivals and foreign exchange earnings from tourism. Furthermore, Uganda will also host the Third South Summit for the Group of 77 (G-77) + China, intensifying its appeal as a conference destination.

Uganda’s Pivotal Role in the Global South Association

Post the NAM Summit, Uganda is set to chair the Global South Association of 120 countries. President Yoweri Museveni will lead the second-largest group of countries after the United Nations, taking the baton from Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev. This development underlines Uganda’s influence and commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation among nations. However, the event’s security assurances are under scrutiny due to concerns around North Korea’s attendance and recent travel advisories.

The upcoming NAM summit and the G77+China meeting, hosted back-to-back in Kampala, signify Uganda’s largest high-level events since the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2007. As the preparations for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Uganda, 2024, are underway, the country stands at the cusp of a global spotlight, promising a potential game-changer for its tourism and international stature.