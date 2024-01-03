No Takers for Halil Okovic’s Stake Offer in PTG Gorazde

In the financial world, every offer doesn’t always meet the expected reception. This was precisely the case with investor Halil Okovic’s recent takeover proposal for a minor stake in the Bosnian ammunition manufacturer PTG Gorazde. A notable non-acceptance from the remaining shareholders of PTG Gorazde marked the outcome of this proposition.

The Offer’s Details

Okovic’s aim was to acquire 605 shares in PTG Gorazde, which constitutes a 0.9% stake in the company. The proposed price was 302 Bosnian marka per share, a figure that failed to lure any investors into parting with their stakes. This lack of response indicates that the remaining shareholders may be content with their current holdings or find the offer price unappealing.

Existing Ownership

Despite this recent setback, Okovic, along with OKAC and Tak, already holds a formidable presence in PTG Gorazde. Their combined stake amounts to an overwhelming 99.1% of the company, with Okovic individually owning a 24.0647% stake. These figures underscore the significant influence they wield within the firm.

Trading History

The offer was made public in November, and the most recent trading of PTG’s shares on the Sarajevo Stock Exchange took place on October 9. During this trading session, the share price saw a marginal decline to 301 marka. While this dip in share price is minor, it does provide some context to the shareholders’ reluctance to accept Okovic’s offer.

The non-acceptance of Okovic’s takeover offer for PTG Gorazde showcases the intricate dynamics at play in the world of finance. It is a testament to the fact that the valuation of a company’s share extends beyond mere numbers, delving into the realms of shareholder satisfaction and strategic investment decisions.