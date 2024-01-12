Nikkei Index Soars to Three-Decade Highs: An Analysis

Japanese stocks have made a robust start to 2024, soaring to three-decade highs, spurred by a weaker yen and expectations of sustained low-interest rates. The Nikkei index has experienced a 6% gain in the first two weeks of the year, marking the most impressive kickoff to a year in a generation. Despite foreign investors initially selling off in the first week of January, the buying volume has markedly increased since.

The Bull Run: Promising Signs and Challenges Ahead

The market is indicating signs of sustainable gains, with analysts predicting the index could hit between 35,000 to 40,000 by the year’s end. Market leadership has also shifted, with the precision instrument sector surging fastest, attracting the attention of large foreign investors. Nevertheless, potential risks such as a possible reversal due to market overheating, a rise in the yen, and a rotation out of exporter stocks, remain.

The Nikkei’s Impressive Performance

The Nikkei 225 extended its rally into the new year, logging the most significant weekly gain since March 2022. The blue-chip index rose 1.5% on Friday, propelled by a weakening yen and optimistic expectations for Japan’s shares. It ended with a weekly advance of more than 6%. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.5%, reaching 35,577.11, marking a week of robust gains that have pushed the index to levels unseen since 1990.

A Look at the Underlying Factors

The weaker yen has boosted Japanese exporters like industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp, whose shares increased by 2.1%. The Nikkei 225 index has hit consecutive 34-year highs, the last one in March 1990. Though still below its all-time high, the market appears to have called time on three lost decades. 2023 was a lucrative year for investors in Japan, with the Nikkei and Topix index both seeing their best annual gains in a decade. However, the recent slew of ‘Japan is back’ headlines may put this long-ignored market back on investors’ radars. The weaker yen has made the Japanese market appear cheap to new foreign buyers.

The government’s initiative to encourage companies to prioritize shareholders’ interests has renewed investors’ interest in Japan. However, many of last year’s tailwinds may not last far into 2024, with the Bank of Japan showing a desire to normalize monetary policy and the growth advantage narrowing as Japan returns to a post-Covid normality. Japan’s stock market must increase productivity swiftly to overcome the country’s deep-seated demographic deficit, as the birth rate has been declining, and the population is projected to decrease significantly by 2070.