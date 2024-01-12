en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nikkei Index Soars to Three-Decade Highs: An Analysis

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Nikkei Index Soars to Three-Decade Highs: An Analysis

Japanese stocks have made a robust start to 2024, soaring to three-decade highs, spurred by a weaker yen and expectations of sustained low-interest rates. The Nikkei index has experienced a 6% gain in the first two weeks of the year, marking the most impressive kickoff to a year in a generation. Despite foreign investors initially selling off in the first week of January, the buying volume has markedly increased since.

The Bull Run: Promising Signs and Challenges Ahead

The market is indicating signs of sustainable gains, with analysts predicting the index could hit between 35,000 to 40,000 by the year’s end. Market leadership has also shifted, with the precision instrument sector surging fastest, attracting the attention of large foreign investors. Nevertheless, potential risks such as a possible reversal due to market overheating, a rise in the yen, and a rotation out of exporter stocks, remain.

The Nikkei’s Impressive Performance

The Nikkei 225 extended its rally into the new year, logging the most significant weekly gain since March 2022. The blue-chip index rose 1.5% on Friday, propelled by a weakening yen and optimistic expectations for Japan’s shares. It ended with a weekly advance of more than 6%. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.5%, reaching 35,577.11, marking a week of robust gains that have pushed the index to levels unseen since 1990.

A Look at the Underlying Factors

The weaker yen has boosted Japanese exporters like industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp, whose shares increased by 2.1%. The Nikkei 225 index has hit consecutive 34-year highs, the last one in March 1990. Though still below its all-time high, the market appears to have called time on three lost decades. 2023 was a lucrative year for investors in Japan, with the Nikkei and Topix index both seeing their best annual gains in a decade. However, the recent slew of ‘Japan is back’ headlines may put this long-ignored market back on investors’ radars. The weaker yen has made the Japanese market appear cheap to new foreign buyers.

The government’s initiative to encourage companies to prioritize shareholders’ interests has renewed investors’ interest in Japan. However, many of last year’s tailwinds may not last far into 2024, with the Bank of Japan showing a desire to normalize monetary policy and the growth advantage narrowing as Japan returns to a post-Covid normality. Japan’s stock market must increase productivity swiftly to overcome the country’s deep-seated demographic deficit, as the birth rate has been declining, and the population is projected to decrease significantly by 2070.

0
Business Investments
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 seconds ago
Nikkei Asia Begins 2024 with In-Depth Tech Coverage from CES in Inaugural Podcast
As the calendar flips to 2024, Nikkei Asia hits the ground running with the release of the first episode of their widely acknowledged podcast, ‘Tech Latest by Nikkei Asia‘. A beacon for tech enthusiasts, this platform has consistently delivered in-depth updates from Asia’s burgeoning technology industry. The episode, available on multiple platforms, is a treasure
Nikkei Asia Begins 2024 with In-Depth Tech Coverage from CES in Inaugural Podcast
Cambodian Disabled People's Organisation Champions Digital Empowerment with Innovative App
3 mins ago
Cambodian Disabled People's Organisation Champions Digital Empowerment with Innovative App
Power Restored to Industries: NEA Follows Council of Ministers' Directive
3 mins ago
Power Restored to Industries: NEA Follows Council of Ministers' Directive
Wipro Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Profit Decline
21 seconds ago
Wipro Reports Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Profit Decline
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
1 min ago
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
Wipro Reports Q3 Financial Results Amid Competitive IT Services Market
2 mins ago
Wipro Reports Q3 Financial Results Amid Competitive IT Services Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
28 seconds
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
40 seconds
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
43 seconds
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
1 min
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
1 min
PM Narendra Modi's Ritual Sparks Criticism Amidst National Concerns
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
1 min
Craig Tiley's Decade at Tennis Australia: Ambition, Resilience and the Future of the Australian Open
PM Modi's Nashik Visit: Politics, Religion, and Development
2 mins
PM Modi's Nashik Visit: Politics, Religion, and Development
Family Courts in England and Wales to Boost Transparency with Expanded Reporting Scheme
2 mins
Family Courts in England and Wales to Boost Transparency with Expanded Reporting Scheme
Zambia's Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government's Approach
2 mins
Zambia's Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government's Approach
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
43 seconds
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app