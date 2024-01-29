Nigeria's Pension Funds Show Heavy Dependence on FGN Securities

The National Pension Commission's (PenCom) recent unaudited report reveals a significant reliance of pension funds on the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) securities. The data shows that FGN bonds account for a staggering 96% of all FGN securities, and over 60% of pension fund administrators' (PFAs) asset mix.

Expansion in FGN Securities Investment

As of December 2023, investment in FGN securities reached an impressive N11.92 trillion. This represents a substantial 24% year-on-year growth, largely attributable to the Debt Management Office's concerted efforts to meet the government's domestic funding needs, notably for the N23 trillion budget of Fiscal Year 2023.

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria hiking interest rates by 225 basis points to 18.75%, pension funds continued their investment in FGN securities, lured by their stable returns.

Overall Growth in the Pension Funds Industry

The total assets under management (AUM) in Nigeria's pension funds industry witnessed a 22.5% year-on-year growth, reaching N18.36 trillion as of December 2023. However, the industry is still deemed underpenetrated, with the total AUM representing a mere 9% of Nigeria's GDP in 2022, significantly lower than the global average of 29.4%.

Emergence of Domestic Ordinary Shares

There was a noteworthy surge in pension fund investments in domestic ordinary shares, which grew by 70% year-on-year to N1.57 trillion. This growth was influenced by the Nigerian Stock Exchange's robust performance, with the all-share index reaching a 15-year high. Yet, alternative investments such as foreign ordinary shares, infrastructure funds, mutual funds, and real estate didn't witness significant growth.

Outlook for the Future

The Retirement Savings Account funds have shown steady growth, and the Retiree Fund accounts for the largest share of the total AUM. Looking forward, a potential dovish monetary policy by the CBN could lead to lower interest rates and stimulate further investment in government securities.