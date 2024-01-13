en English
Business

Nigerian Businessman Adebayo Ogunlesi’s Firm Acquired by BlackRock in $12.5 Billion Deal

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:09 pm EST
Nigerian Businessman Adebayo Ogunlesi’s Firm Acquired by BlackRock in $12.5 Billion Deal

In what is shaping up as a seismic shift in the world of finance, Nigerian business magnate Adebayo Ogunlesi’s private equity firm, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), has been acquired by BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest money manager, in a staggering deal worth $12.5 billion, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters.

Landmark Deal That Redefines The Infrastructure Investment Landscape

The terms of the deal see BlackRock shelling out $3 billion in cash while issuing 12 million shares, valued at an estimated $9.5 billion, to GIP. This deal brings under BlackRock’s umbrella a firm that manages over $100 billion in assets, with a portfolio comprising airports, ports, and energy assets across the globe. The acquisition marks BlackRock’s largest deal since its acquisition of Barclays Global Investors in 2009 and positions it as a major player in the fast-growing market for private and alternative assets.

Adebayo Ogunlesi: A Sterling Career And A Visionary Leader

Ogunlesi, a native of Sagamu, Ogun State, and son of Nigeria’s first Professor of Medicine, Professor Theophilus Ogunlesi, boasts an illustrious academic and professional career. An Oxford University first-class degree holder and a JD-MBA from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School, Ogunlesi has held leadership positions at First Boston and Credit Suisse, before founding GIP in 2006, a firm that has since made significant investments in the global infrastructure landscape. Following the acquisition, Ogunlesi will join BlackRock’s board and global executive committee.

Implications for BlackRock and The Global Infrastructure Market

The acquisition is a strategic move for BlackRock as it intensifies focus on infrastructure investments. With Ogunlesi at the helm, BlackRock is poised to increase its alternative investments in digital infrastructure, power, and ports globally. This acquisition aligns with the vision of Laurence Fink, BlackRock’s chairman and CEO, to transform the firm into a powerhouse in the market for private and alternative assets. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, and GIP’s management will lead a joint infrastructure private markets investment platform at BlackRock.

Business Investments Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

