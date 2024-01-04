Nigerdock Partners with UNIDO to Boost Green Energy Adoption

In a significant stride for sustainable development, Nigerdock, a Nigerian maritime and logistics company, has joined forces with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to foster green energy adoption and stimulate sustainable foreign direct investments (FDI) in Nigeria. This partnership emerged from a visit by a UNIDO delegation, comprising representatives from 23 companies with interests in renewable energy, green technologies, and agribusiness.

The UNIDO-Nigerdock Initiative

Coordinated by UNIDO’s Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) in Germany and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, the visit aimed to establish European enterprises in Nigeria and fortify private sector collaboration between Nigeria and Europe. Maher Jarmakani, CEO of Nigerdock, underscored the significance of this initiative, emphasizing its potential to contribute to Nigeria’s industrialization and economic growth.

Green Energy Adoption at Nigerdock

Nigerdock, operating the Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ) in Lagos, has recently transitioned to renewable energy by installing solar solutions through Daystar Power. SIIFZ, envisioned as a sustainable and strategic industrial hub for global businesses, reflects Nigerdock’s commitment to clean energy initiatives and viable projects.

Deepening Nigeria-Germany Economic Relations

The UNIDO delegation’s visit follows German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s trip to Nigeria, signifying the strengthening of Nigeria-Germany economic relations. Germany is Nigeria’s second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa and is keen to invest across a diverse array of sectors in the country. UNIDO’s ITPO Germany, focused on industrial park development and supporting eco-industrial parks, could potentially collaborate further with Nigerdock on infrastructure goals.