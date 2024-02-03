Nexus Uranium Corp. Renews Marketing Agreements; Provides Key Project Updates

In a recent development, multi-commodity development company, Nexus Uranium Corp., confirmed the renewal of marketing agreements with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH and Sideways Frequency LLC (SFLLC). The continuation of these agreements, which extends through March 2024, encompasses an array of online marketing activities. The company has also granted 20,000 restricted share units (RSUs) to a consultant. In conjunction with this news, Nexus provided updates on the progress of its key project developments.
Marketing Agreements in Focus
The renewal of the agreement with MIC Market Information & Content Publishing GmbH for investor awareness services till March 30, 2024, is priced at EUR 250,000. The campaign will strategically use email, Facebook, and Google platforms to reach its target audience. Simultaneously, Nexus extended its marketing agreement with SFLLC for a one-month term, ending on March 1, 2024, for a fee of USD 150,000. SFLLC would provide a comprehensive suite of services, including email campaigns, native advertising, display ads, lead generation, content creation, strategic planning, and digital ad placement.
Restricted Share Units and Project Updates
As part of the agreement, Nexus granted 20,000 RSUs to a consultant with immediate vesting and a four-month hold period, in compliance with CSE policies. Alongside these developments, Nexus also provided updates on its projects. The company's focus is currently on advancing the Wray Mesa uranium-vanadium project in Utah. This project, coupled with a precious metals portfolio that includes the Independence mine in Nevada, the Napoleon gold project in British Columbia, and gold claims in the Yukon, forms the backbone of Nexus's operations.
Future Growth and Project Advancements
The Wray Mesa project has a rich history with over 500 drilling holes, making it a focal point of Nexus's future growth strategy. The Independence mine, meanwhile, has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for a heap leach operation projecting production of 195,443 ounces of gold. Nexus reminded investors that the PEA is preliminary, the inferred resources are speculative, and historical data on the properties are yet to be verified. The company's forward-looking statements in the announcement signify Nexus's intentions for future growth and project advancements. However, it also emphasized that there is no guarantee these expectations will be met, given potential risks and uncertainties.