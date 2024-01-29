New Partnership Agreement Boosts Infrastructure Investment in Africa

In an unprecedented move, the European Commission (EC) and the African Development Bank Group have established a new Financial Framework Partnership Agreement. This pact, inked during the Italy-Africa Summit, is set to elevate investment in critical infrastructure projects across the African continent. The initiative aligns seamlessly with the European Union's Global Gateway strategy, an ambitious blueprint devised to cultivate sustainable and reliable connections with partner nations.

EU's Monumental Commitment

As part of this agreement, the EU has pledged a substantial surge in co-financed operations in association with the African Development Bank. The commitment accounts for a staggering €972 million in blending operations and guarantees. However, the EU anticipates even higher contributions in the aftermath of this agreement. Furthermore, Africa will also receive a colossal €150 billion in investments through the Africa-EU Global Gateway Investment Package spanning from 2021 to 2027.

Strategic Investments

The newly inked agreement emphasizes strategic investments in transport corridors, energy, and digital connectivity in Sub-Saharan Africa. Among the many projects lined up, the 'Lobito Corridor' stands out as a major initiative. This corridor is anticipated to augment export opportunities for countries like Zambia, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of Congo while promoting mobility. The Global Gateway Forum in October 2023 witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with multiple global partners to finance the development of the Lobito Corridor.

Renewed Cooperation

The EC and the African Development Bank Group had a previous cooperation agreement that expired in April 2019. This accord has now been revived following negotiations that commenced post-2018. The renewed agreement takes into account changes in financial regulations and adherence to EU Restrictive Measures, thereby paving the way for a more robust, transparent, and impactful collaboration between Europe and Africa.