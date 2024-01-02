en English
Business

New Open-Ended Silver ETF Scheme: An Investment Aligned with Silver Performance

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
New Open-Ended Silver ETF Scheme: An Investment Aligned with Silver Performance

A groundbreaking open-ended exchange-traded fund (ETF) scheme is set to revolutionize the investment landscape, offering a novel way for investors to track the domestic price of silver. This innovative approach aims to provide returns that mirror the performance of physical silver, offering a unique investment opportunity. However, it’s important to acknowledge the inherent tracking error and the absence of any guaranteed success.

Investment Details and Potential Returns

The scheme has been meticulously designed to cater to investors seeking returns that synchronize with the ebb and flow of silver prices. The minimum investment bar is pegged at a modest INR 100 per plan or option, with subsequent investments to be made in multiples of INR 1. There is no stated upper limit, offering a broad range of investment possibilities.

Unique Mechanism and Benchmarking

Several asset management companies have taken the cue and launched analogous silver ETFs, allowing investors to delve into the potential returns of this precious metal. Benchmarking for this scheme uniquely adheres to the domestic price of silver, given the lack of any existing index specific to silver or silver-linked instruments.

Cost-Effective Investment and Risk Classification

Adding to its appeal, this scheme is particularly cost-effective, charging no entry or exit fees. Tapan Patel, a seasoned professional, has been entrusted as the fund manager for this silver ETF. The scheme, however, comes with a ‘Very High Risk’ categorization. This classification underscores the high vulnerability of the investor’s principal to market fluctuations. Consequently, it is advisable for potential investors to seek expert financial advice to ensure this investment aligns with their risk tolerance and financial objectives.

Business India Investments
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

