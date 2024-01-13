en English
Investments

New Ibis Styles Hotel Opens in Paignton: A Historical Nod to Deller’s Cafe

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Paignton seafront in Torbay, the gem of South Devon, is set to witness the grandeur of a new Ibis Styles hotel, marking a new chapter in its hospitality scene. The hotel, a symbol of a whopping 30 million investment by the Singapore-based Fragrance Group, is ready to open its doors on January 16, 2024, promising an enriched seaside hotel experience. This development is a part of a broader 70 million investment by the Fragrance Group, that includes the inauguration of the adjacent Mercure Hotel last year and the under-construction Corbyn Head Hotel in Torquay.

Historical Nod to Deller’s Cafe

The Ibis Styles hotel, a 121-bedroom marvel, distinguishes itself by reviving a slice of local history. The hotel’s restaurant, christened as Deller’s Cafe, pays tribute to a similarly named beloved local cafe that thrived at the same location over a century ago. The original Deller’s Cafe, demolished in 1965, holds a special place in the community’s heart, and the new establishment aims to keep its legacy alive.

Ibis Styles: Redefining Hospitality

The Ibis Styles, franchised by Accor and operated by RBH Hospitality, stands out as the first UK-based Ibis Styles to introduce a ‘dry spa’. This feature encompasses beauty treatment rooms and a gym, thus redefining hospitality standards. Jason Parry, associated with Ibis Styles Paignton, underscores the hotel’s distinctive features. He emphasizes its potential in elevating Paignton’s local hospitality scene and solidifying its reputation as a prime UK vacation spot.

A New Dawn for Paignton

This new addition to Paignton is not merely a hotel, but a beacon of economic stimulation and a testament to the city’s growth potential. The hotel industry in Paignton, and the larger South Devon area, stands to gain from this development. The combination of historical nostalgia, modern amenities, and strategic location is expected to attract both local and international tourists. Consequently, this will bolster Paignton’s stature as a top-tier UK vacation destination.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

