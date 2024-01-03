en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Navigating Volatile Markets: A Technical Analysis of Amplify Emerging Markets Fintech ETF (EMFQ)

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Navigating Volatile Markets: A Technical Analysis of Amplify Emerging Markets Fintech ETF (EMFQ)

The Amplify Emerging Markets Fintech ETF (EMFQ), traded on NASDAQ, has seen its share of volatility and opportunity. The article delves into technical analysis for EMFQ, offering investment guidance based on support and resistance levels. The strategies are designed to help investors navigate these volatile markets by capitalizing on the pivotal points of the ETF’s price movements.

Decoding the Technical Summary Data

The technical summary data suggests different strategies depending on the movements of EMFQ’s price. For instance, investors are recommended to consider a buy signal if EMFQ nears the support level of 19.44, with an upside target of 20.8, and a stop loss at 19.38 to limit losses. Conversely, a short signal is advised when EMFQ approaches the resistance level of 20.8, with a downside target of 19.44 and a stop loss at 20.86 to protect against adverse movements.

Navigating Through Resistance Plans

If EMFQ’s price begins breaking above the initial resistance level of 20.8, the recommendation is to buy slightly over this level with an upside target of 21.17 and a stop loss at 20.74. This is referred to as a Long Resistance Plan. On the other hand, if the stock tests resistance at 20.8, a short position is suggested, referred to as a Short Resistance Plan.

Capitalizing on Price Movements

Additionally, if EMFQ breaks higher than 20.9, a buy is recommended slightly above this level with an upside target of 21.19 and a stop loss at 20.85. Conversely, a short is suggested if it tests resistance at 20.9, with a stop loss at 20.95.

The article encourages readers to access real-time updates for the most current trading information to make well-informed investment decisions. The strategies outlined offer a roadmap for investors looking to capitalize on EMFQ’s price fluctuations, whether they’re day trading, swing trading, or planning for the long term.

0
Business Emerging Markets Investments
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Actionable Trading Signals for Flexshares ESG & Climate Developed Markets Ex-US Core Index Fund

By Mazhar Abbas

Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd's Share Price Skyrockets Amid Sarawak Government's Takeover Plans

By BNN Correspondents

Industrial Sector Forecasts Strong Growth: Jefferies' Take on 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Pembrokeshire County Council Denies Retrospective Planning Permission for Willhome Farm Barn

By Rizwan Shah

Renishaw Bolsters Workforce with New Apprenticeships and Invests in Su ...
@Business · 2 mins
Renishaw Bolsters Workforce with New Apprenticeships and Invests in Su ...
heart comment 0
Montenegro’s Parliament Approves 2024 Budget, Projects 3.1% Fiscal Deficit

By Rafia Tasleem

Montenegro's Parliament Approves 2024 Budget, Projects 3.1% Fiscal Deficit
BaFin Maintains SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO at 4.25%

By Wojciech Zylm

BaFin Maintains SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO at 4.25%
Italian Fashion Thrives in Russia Despite Overall Export Decline

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian Fashion Thrives in Russia Despite Overall Export Decline
BaFin Upholds SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO Group at 4.25%

By Wojciech Zylm

BaFin Upholds SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO Group at 4.25%
Latest Headlines
World News
Red Wolves to Host Eagles in Crucial Sun Belt Conference Matchup
15 seconds
Red Wolves to Host Eagles in Crucial Sun Belt Conference Matchup
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
48 seconds
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
48 seconds
Storm Henk: A Tempest Unleashed, UK Grapples with Widespread Disruptions
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
56 seconds
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
1 min
Odisha to Host First Ever Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani; Arunachal Pradesh Gears Up for Elections
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
1 min
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
1 min
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
2 mins
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
2 mins
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
53 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
57 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app