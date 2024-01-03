en English
Cryptocurrency

Navigating the Cryptocurrency Landscape: A Guide for 2024

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Cryptocurrencies, the digital assets operating on decentralized technology – the blockchain, offer an alternative to traditional currencies, finding uses in various domains like gaming, payments, and more. Born with Bitcoin’s creation in 2009, the crypto-world now boasts over 25,000 distinct cryptocurrencies, amassing a collective market value surpassing the $1 trillion mark. Their appeal lies in the security provided by the immutable and decentralized nature of the blockchain, and a layer of pseudonymity in transactions, but they are not without their share of risks. These risks stem from volatility, scams, and consequential environmental concerns due to their energy consumption.

Investing in Cryptocurrencies

Investments in cryptocurrencies can diverge into buying coins, participating in DeFi platforms, or investing in related projects. These investments can be made through exchanges or investing platforms. However, with the potential rewards come significant risks. The market’s maturing phase, potential for growth, scarcity, and value of currencies, volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and security concerns are factors requiring careful consideration. Thus, a prudent approach would be investing only what one can afford to lose, thorough research, and diversifying the investment portfolio.

Creating New Cryptocurrencies

New cryptocurrencies can be brought into existence by individuals possessing the necessary technical skills. This can be achieved by creating an entirely new blockchain, tweaking the existing open-source blockchain code, or building upon an established blockchain. Despite the appeal of cryptocurrencies as investment opportunities, they should be approached cautiously, with investments forming a small part of one’s overall portfolio to dilute the risk.

Regulation and Cryptocurrencies

The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies is still in a state of evolution. Potential investors are thus advised to tread cautiously, starting with small steps and using regulated platforms. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is contemplating the approval of a potential spot Bitcoin ETF, a key driver in Bitcoin’s recent rally. The outcome could make the purchase and storage of Bitcoin safer and easier, avoiding the need for a crypto exchange or broker. However, amidst the excitement, it’s crucial to understand the associated risks and avoid getting caught in the speculation whirlwind that can cause prices to skyrocket and then plummet.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

